Easton Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Easton Police were called for pedestrian accident on Route 50 at Dover Road just before 3 on Thursday afternoon. Police found an African-American male on the ground in the eastbound left turn lane. A preliminary investigation by Easton Police and the Maryland State Police CRASH Team revealed that the man was walking between vehicles and was struck by a tractor trailer and died from his injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Easton Police at 410-822-1111.