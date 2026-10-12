Fiery Crash at Delaware Memorial Bridge Toll Plaza Monday Afternoon

A fiery crash at the Delaware Memorial Bridge toll plaza shut down over half of the toll plaza lanes for about 2 hours Monday afternoon. DRBA Police say around 3pm a driver struck the concrete abutment in front of the toll plaza causing the vehicle to overturn and catch fire.

Emergency responders from multiple New Castle County fire companies responded. The driver – a woman from Swedesboro, New Jersey was extricated and taken to Christiana Hospital. It took about two hours to remove the vehicle and clear the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the DRBA Police. The toll facility was reopened in full around 5pm.