FTC Sends Over $9.8-million to Consumers Harmed by Scammers that Used Walmart’s Wire Transfer Services

Consumers who were harmed by Walmart’s alleged failure to stop scammers from taking over $9.8-million from those using the company’s wire transfer services will receive payments from the Federal Trade Commission. In June of 2025, Walmart settled FTC charges that the company failed to implement effective anti-fraud policies and procedures, did not properly train employees and failed to warn customers about potential fraud related to money transfers. Under the settlement terms, Walmart is required to take appropriate actions to effectively detect and prevent fraud-induced money transfers. Over 65,000 consumers, including some from Delaware and Maryland, will be receiving checks from the FTC.

Questions – contact the refund administrator, Rust Consulting, Inc., at 1-833-472-1990 or go to the FTC website if you have questions about the redress process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a payment.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for redress data provide by state-by-state breakdown of redress in FTC cases. In 2025, FTC actions led to more than $435 million in redress to consumers across the country.