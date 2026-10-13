Georgetown Residents Urge Repeal of the Town’s Cottage Housing Ordinance

When the Georgetown Town Council approved a Cottage Housing ordinance last December, it may have come without full consideration or comprehension of the Urban Residential zoning area – or how much of the town it encompasses. With a new mayor, who was opposed to the ordinance when it was approved under Mayor Bill West, the Council is looking again at this ordinance – and it’s possible repeal.

Ten residents spoke during a public hearing Monday night in Georgetown on the possible repeal of the Cottage Housing ordinance – only one resident, Jon Peterson, was opposed to repeal. Nine other residents spoke in favor of repeal and to have a comprehensive look at all housing types by a housing work group.

A first reading of a proposed ordinance to repeal Cottage Housing will come at the next Georgetown Town Council meeting in two weeks.