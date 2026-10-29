GM to Pay $220 Million Settlement Over Driver Data Sharing

General Motors will pay $220 million to settle allegations that it improperly sold customers’ driving and location data to data brokers, which then provided the information to insurance companies. Delaware will receive about $4.7 million as part of the settlement involving 36 states. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings says the agreement requires GM to obtain customers’ express consent before collecting or sharing driving data and to strengthen its privacy protections. The company’s OnStar Smart Driver program tracked driving habits, including speeding, braking and acceleration, and was discontinued in 2024.

