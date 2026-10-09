Gov Moore Signs Executive Order: Emergency Diesel Fuel Relief to Agricultural & Forestry Industries During Harvest Season

Governor Wes Moore today signed an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency to provide temporary relief for Maryland’s agricultural and forestry industries as record-high diesel fuel prices threaten the 2026 harvest season. This Executive Order provides emergency relief by allowing qualifying agricultural and forestry vehicles to use dyed diesel fuel on public roads under state law and waives fees for 30-day Exceptional Hauling Permits for agricultural and forestry haulers. Dyed diesel fuel indicates that it is exempt from highway excise taxes.

According to AAA, diesel fuel prices have risen 76.2% over the past 12 months in Maryland, reaching $6.467 per gallon on October 5, 2026, the highest price in recorded history and well above the previous peak of $5.82 per gallon reached in 2022. This sharp increase is being seen across the country and is driven by disruptions to global oil supplies stemming from the ongoing war in Iran.

“Our agricultural and forestry sectors are the bedrock of our state’s economy, and our administration is dedicated to supporting these vital industries as rising fuel prices put a squeeze on the industry nationwide,” said Gov. Moore. “This Executive Order increases access to fuel and permits for Maryland agricultural partners – tackling some of the biggest barriers to producing their products while giving our tourism, restaurant, and food industries the breathing room they need to thrive.”

This Executive Order allows qualifying vehicles that haul agricultural and forestry products to use dyed diesel fuel without facing state penalties. No application, registration or fee is required, but drivers must be able to show documentation that states they are transporting eligible agricultural or forestry products or supplies if requested. This relief does not waive federal taxes, penalties or restrictions on dyed diesel fuel.

Additionally, the Executive Order waives fees for 30-day Exceptional Hauling Permits, allowing qualifying vehicles that haul agricultural and forestry products and supplies to carry heavier loads on state highways. These permits allow vehicles to transport heavier loads within established limits, helping reduce the number of trips needed to move crops, timber and other agricultural products. Existing safety requirements, bridge restrictions and applicable weight limits remain in effect. The relief applies only to loaded vehicles and does not extend to interstate highways, local roads or roads managed by the Maryland Transportation Authority.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) will serve as the lead agency for coordinating implementation of this Executive Order in partnership with the Maryland Department of Transportation, Comptroller of Maryland, Maryland State Police and Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

“Maryland’s producers are already navigating an incredibly challenging year, and soaring diesel fuel prices are adding to that burden,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “Fuel costs affect nearly every aspect of farming and forestry operations. This targeted relief will help producers manage costs, keep products moving and protect Maryland’s supply chain.”

Additionally, the Executive Order requests that the Comptroller of Maryland work with MDA to seek relief from federal penalties associated with the use of dyed diesel fuel in qualifying vehicles. Producers will remain responsible for complying with federal law, as this Executive Order does not waive federal requirements or penalties.

“When diesel prices hit a record high in the middle of harvest season, our farmers and foresters can’t afford to wait,” said Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman. “I commend Governor Moore for acting quickly to deliver practical, well-timed relief to the Marylanders who need it most right now. Our agency will work closely with the Maryland Department of Agriculture to implement this order and ask federal officials to extend the same relief to qualifying agricultural and forestry haulers, so Maryland producers can stay focused on getting their crops and timber to market.”

This Executive Order builds on the Moore-Miller Administration’s previous efforts to streamline agricultural hauling regulations and reduce unnecessary barriers for producers. In 2025, the Administration advanced legislation that simplified the requirements for Exceptional Hauling Permits, making it easier for farmers to transport agricultural products throughout the state and to regional markets.

This state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, with the possibility of renewal if conditions warrant. Unless otherwise ordered by the Governor, the emergency period will not extend beyond December 31, 2026. MDA will monitor the effectiveness of the relief measures and provide recommendations to the Governor regarding their continuation, modification or termination.