Governor Meyer Signs Legislation Establishing Delaware Commission On Indigenous Affairs

Governor Matt Meyer has ceremonially signed House Bill 365, establishing the Delaware Commission on Indigenous Affairs and giving Indigenous communities a formal voice in state government. The commission will be housed within the Department of State and include nine members appointed by the governor to three-year terms, including representatives of the Lenape and Nanticoke tribes and other Indigenous Delawareans. Members will serve as volunteers and the commission will submit an annual report to the governor and General Assembly. The governor said the commission will help ensure Indigenous communities are heard and represented in decisions affecting their lives and Delaware’s future. The bill, sponsored by Representative Kerri Evelyn Harris and Senator Trey Paradee, passed the General Assembly unanimously. The ceremonial signing at Legislative Mall included a land acknowledgment, prayer and remarks from tribal leaders and Indigenous community members.