Laurel Police End Two-Month Drug Investigation with Seizure and Arrest
October 16, 2026/
A two-month investigation by the Laurel Police Street Crimes Unit has ended with an arrest and seizure of a large amount of drugs. With the assistance of the DSP SORT Team, Laurel Police executed a search warrant at the Little Creek Apartments where they seized the following:
- 41.61 grams of heroin packaged in 1,387 individual bags
- 12.9 grams of crack cocaine
- Two digital scales
- More than $2,000 in U.S. currency
Police arrested the target of their search, a 35 year old Laurel man on the following charges:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Tier 3 Quantity of Heroin
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Tier 2 Quantity of Crack Cocaine
- Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
He was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court, where he was issued a $48,000 cash bond and then transported to Sussex Correctional Institution after failing to post bond.
The Laurel Police Department thanks the Delaware State Police SORT Team for its assistance in safely executing the search warrant.