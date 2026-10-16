Laurel Police End Two-Month Drug Investigation with Seizure and Arrest

A two-month investigation by the Laurel Police Street Crimes Unit has ended with an arrest and seizure of a large amount of drugs. With the assistance of the DSP SORT Team, Laurel Police executed a search warrant at the Little Creek Apartments where they seized the following:



41.61 grams of heroin packaged in 1,387 individual bags

12.9 grams of crack cocaine

Two digital scales

More than $2,000 in U.S. currency

Police arrested the target of their search, a 35 year old Laurel man on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Tier 3 Quantity of Heroin

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Tier 2 Quantity of Crack Cocaine

Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court, where he was issued a $48,000 cash bond and then transported to Sussex Correctional Institution after failing to post bond.

The Laurel Police Department thanks the Delaware State Police SORT Team for its assistance in safely executing the search warrant.