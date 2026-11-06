Second Street Water Tower in Rehoboth Beach to be Painted – Expect Closures

The water tower at Second Street and Elkins Way in Rehoboth Beach is now slated to be painted by Southern Corrosion beginning November 9th. Closures are expected on the west side of Second Street, Steve Elkins Way, and the Convention Center/City Hall parking lot during working hours – Monday through Friday 8am to 5pm. Convention Center events will not be impacted.

The project is estimated to take 2 weeks. This timeline is weather dependent and subject to change.