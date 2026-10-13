Lewes Hydrant Flow Tests Begin Wednesday

The Lewes Water Department will be conducting hydrant flow tests on the second Wednesday of every month. This month, the tests will take place on October 14, 2026, in the area of Whites Pond Preserve. During this time, residents may experience low water pressure or discolored water for up to 24 hours, which can be visible throughout the system, not just the area being tested. Run your water on cold for 10 to 15 minutes until it clears. Department officials also suggest that you refrain from doing laundry during this time. Please keep in mind that emergencies arise, but the Lewes Board of Public Works plans to adhere to the hydrant flow test schedule consistently.

These Hydrant Flow Tests are necessary because, as of October 11, 2021, the City of Lewes requires all one/two-family dwelling projects that are deemed to be new construction to have a fire suppression system installed in the dwelling. This requires the Water Department to certify the hydrant location, the system flow, static/residual and pitot pressure, and the availability of water flow for the dwelling prior to the City of Lewes granting a Building Permit.

We ask that you direct any questions or concerns regarding the Hydrant Flow Test requirements to the City of Lewes at 302-645-7777. Questions or concerns regarding issues with the water quality should be directed to the Lewes BPW at 302-645-6228.