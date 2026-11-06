MD DNR Seeks Public Comment for Proposed Changes to Regulations on Maryland Native Reptiles and Amphibians

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is taking public comment on proposed changes to native reptile and amphibian regulations. These regulations are designed to protect the species – and would prohibit collection of native reptiles and amphibians from the wild and limit possession, breeding, sale and trade except by special permit. Anyone who legally possesses any native reptile or amphibian species under the current regulations can qualify for a free grandfather permit to maintain possession of their pets.

Additional information from MD DNR:

Due to conservation concerns including collection pressure, disease transmission, and illegal trade, DNR is considering changes to regulations under COMAR 08.03.11.

These changes would prohibit collection of native reptiles and amphibians from the wild – including turtles such as diamondback terrapins and box turtles, plus most native snakes and frogs – and limit possession, breeding, sale, and trade except by special permit. The public can view the proposed regulations, FAQs, and comment online now through November 27, 2026.

The regulations would only apply to amphibians and reptiles native to Maryland. Also, anyone who legally possesses any native reptile or amphibian species under the current regulations can qualify for a free grandfather permit to maintain possession of their pets.

Educational facilities and animal rescue organizations will still be able to obtain a Captive Reptile and Amphibian Permit to possess reptiles and amphibians.

In drafting these changes, DNR considered expert advice from wildlife veterinarians, scientific studies, and assessments by law enforcement that reflect changes since the reptile and amphibian regulations were last updated in 2016.

Public comments providing additional information and perspectives will help refine and finalize this proposal.

DNR is also accepting feedback by phone at 410-260-8540; by fax to 410-260-8596; or in writing to:

Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Wildlife and Heritage Service

580 Taylor Avenue, E-1

Annapolis, Maryland, 21401

Citizens with questions may contact the Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.

All comments must be received by 11:59 p.m. on November 27, 2026.