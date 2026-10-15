Milford Police Investigating Fatal Crash

Milford police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, October 13th, on Route 113 just south of Old Shawnee Road. Police say at at approximately 9:55 a.m., a southbound 2011 Cadillac SRX crossed the median into the northbound lane, struck a guardrail and left the roadway, coming to rest in a wooded area north of Marvel Road. A 78-year-old man who was the driver and the vehicle’s sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending family notification. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford police at (302) 422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333. Tips may also be submitted anonymously at MilfordPoliceDE.org/leave-a-tip.htm.