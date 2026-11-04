Attorney General Brown Joins Bipartisan Effort Urging Congress to Pass Kids Online Safety Act

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has joined a bipartisan coalition of 45 attorneys general urging Congress to pass the Kids Online Safety Act. The legislation would establish minimum safety standards for social media platforms while preserving states’ authority to enact additional protections for children and teens. The renewed push follows a $17 billion multistate settlement with Meta requiring safeguards for users under 18 on Facebook and Instagram. However, the attorneys general say broader federal legislation is needed to protect children across all online platforms. KOSA would establish an ongoing duty of care for social media companies and allow protections to adapt as technology evolves.

Additional Information from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office:

Joining Attorney General Brown are the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Hawaiʻi, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.