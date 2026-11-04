Food Bank of Delaware to Hold Mass Drive-Thru Distributions in November
The Food Bank of Delaware will hold mass drive-thru distributions for Delaware residents in November. In Sussex County, the event will be held Friday, November 20th starting at 9:00 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road in Georgetown. In Kent County, the mass drive thru distribution will be held Wednesday, November 18th starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Dover Motor Speedway on North Dupont Highway in Dover. To help speed up the check-in process, pre-registration is requested. On-site registration will also be available. Service will be first-come, first-served, and assistance is limited to one per household. Recipients must bring proof that they live in Delaware Proof of residency can include a state-issued ID or license, utility bill, or Delaware SNAP benefits card.
Additional Information from the Food Bank of Delaware:
Sussex County
When: Friday, November 20 starting at 9:00 a.m.
Where: Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown
Register in advance: https://Nov20Georgetown.
Kent County
When: Wednesday, November 18 starting at 9:00 a.m.
Where: Dover Motor Speedway,1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover (enter through Leipsic Road entrance and follow signs)
Register in advance: https://Nov18Dover.eventbrite.
New Castle County
When: Monday, November 16 starting at 9:00 a.m.
Where: 777 Delaware Park Blvd., Wilmington 19804
Register in advance: https://Nov16DelPark.