Worcester County Warns of Fake Permitting Fee Emails
November 4, 2026/
Worcester County is warning residents and business owners about an email scam involving fake development and permitting fees. Scammers are impersonating county permitting and environmental staff, demanding urgent payments by wire transfer or through suspicious links. Officials say the emails may reference actual projects and county documents to appear legitimate. The county does not accept wire transfers and urges anyone who receives an unexpected payment request to avoid clicking links or sharing personal information. Instead, call Development Review and Permitting at 410-632-1200 to verify the request.