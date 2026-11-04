Salisbury Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Motorcycle and Car

Salisbury Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car on October 30th. Police responded to the scene around 6:54 a.m. near the intersection of East Salisbury Parkway and Route 13. A 2011 Honda Odyssey was traveling southbound on Route 13 when it collided with a northbound 2004 Suzuki motorcycle attempting to enter Route 13. The motorcyclist, identified as 25-year-old Dylan Luffman of Delmar, was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, where he died from his injuries on November 2nd. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 410-548-3165.