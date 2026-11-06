Newly Elected Ocean City Mayor Matt James and Council Members Sworn-in

Thursday night Ocean City’s new Mayor, Matt James, was sworn into office.

It’s been 20 years since Ocean City voters elected new leadership and farewell remarks honoring Mayor Rick Meehan for his 41 years of service to the City – 20 of them as Mayor – were given before the newly elected Mayor and Council members were sworn-in.

After James was sworn in – along with newly elected council members Billy Apostolou, Larry Noccolino and incumbent Carol Proctor, the council reorganized and elected Proctor as Council President and Jake Mitrecic as Council Secretary.