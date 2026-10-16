NY Woman Charged with Identity Theft & Forgery in Ocean View

A Bronx, New York woman has been charged with multiple felony and other offenses after an investigation into a fraudulent bank withdrawal. Ocean View Police were called to Taylor Bank on May 26th for a report of theft and fraud after an unidentified woman withdrew fund from a customer’s account using what was later determined to be a fraudulent Pennsylvania driver’s license.

With help from law enforcement agencies in Maryland and North Carolina, the suspect was identified as 50 year old Crystal Mercado. Mercado was arrested in North Caroline on May 28 and extradited to Delaware Thursday where she was charged with the following offenses:

Identity Theft — two counts (Felony)

Forgery First Degree (Felony)

Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony)

Attempt to Commit Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony)

Possession of Forgery Devices (Felony)

Criminal Impersonation (Misdemeanor)

Falsifying Business Records (Misdemeanor)

Mercado is being held at the Baylor Women’s Correctional Center on a $20,000 secured bond. She is also wanted by Bel Air Police in Maryland and is expected to be extradited to Maryland following the resolution of her Delaware proceedings.