Possible Refunds for Certain 2026 ACA Marketplace Enrollees in Delaware

If you purchased your 2026 health insurance through the ACA Marketplace and paid full price for their coverage without premium subsides – you may be getting a refund! The Delaware Department of Insurance says that about 7200 Delaware residents meet the eligibility criteria and have already been identified and refunded payments will be issued automatically. No action is required from you to initiate the refund. However if you have questions about their Marketplace enrollment or who believe their refund may be tied to the HealthCare.gov account may contact HealthCare.gov Customer Service at 1-800-318-2596.

Additional information from the Delaware Department of Insurance:

Refund payments are being issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, although the source of funding has not been identified. While no dedicated hotline for these specific refunds is available, general information can be obtained through the Treasury Department’s main information line: 202‑622‑2000.

According to the White House, almost a million people will get refund checks, out of more than 19 million people with Marketplace coverage. The other 18 million enrollees will not receive a refund check, either because they’re in a state that runs its own Marketplace, or because they received a premium subsidy for their 2026 coverage

Is the $500 refund per person or per household?

According to the White House, the refund is per person. So, an eligible household with more than one enrollee could receive more than one $500 refund check.1

Do I need to apply for the $500 ACA marketplace refund?

No, you do not need to apply for the ACA marketplace refund.

When will I get my refund?

If you’re eligible for the $500 ACA marketplace refund, you should receive a check in October 2026.

Will the $500 ACA checks offset the Marketplace premium increases?