Princess Anne Resident Injured in Fire Sunday

Firefighters from the Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company were called for mobile home fire Sunday afternoon which sent on person to the hospital with burn injuries. Crews arriving at the scene on Blue Jay Circle around 2:30 found a fire in a single wide home. Maryland State Fire Marshal investigators say a smoke alarm was present but it’s unknown if it was activated.

An adult male was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening burn injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it did start in the interior. Damage is estimated at $17,500.

Officials ask anyone with information on the fire to contact the Deputy State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.