Renovations Beginning at City Hall in Lewes

Renovation work begins Monday in the Finance and Administration area of Lewes City Hall. City Hall will remain open and continue operating during normal business hours throughout the renovation. If you need to call City Hall – listen to the menu options as this will be the fastest way to connect with the department you are trying to reach. If you don’t know the extension – someone will answer your call.

City Manager Ellen Lorraine McCabe tells the Talk of Delmarva that the construction of an office in the lobby was the first step in the renovation process to ensure City Hall services continue without interruption. The renovations will add individual offices within the existing Finance Department footprint, without expanding the overall space.

The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of calendar year 2026 and was budgeted at $100,000 in FY 2027.