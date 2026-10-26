Sandhill Fields School Supply & Snacks Donations for Lulu Ross Elementary

Sandhill Fields in Georgetown is collecting school supplies and snack donations to support the students, teachers, and families of Lulu Ross Elementary School following the devastating fire Sunday morning. School supplies include notebooks, pencils and pens, crayons and markers, glue sticks, scissors, paper, tissues and classroom needs. Snacks should be individually packaged, non-perishable snacks like pretzels, granola bars and applesauce pouches. You can drop donations in the designated box by the Sandhill Fields main office.