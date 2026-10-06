Senate Bill 23/House Bill 450 to be Signed by Governor Meyer Ceremonially Wednesday

Legislation that has brought a halt in some towns and counties in Delaware when it comes to some land use applications will be signed ceremonially into law Wednesday afternoon by Governor Matt Meyer. Governor Meyer will be joined by state lawmakers at Legislative Hall when he ceremonially signs Senate Bill 23, the Housing for Every Delawarean Act and House Bill 450 ROAD-DE Act Ceremonial Bill Signing. Both measures were signed into law on July 13th.

Governor Meyer says that together, the laws streamline permitting, drive plans for more affordable housing and make development requirements more predictable to reduce the time and cost of building homes in Delaware.

In Sussex County, all residential applications – major subdivisions – before the County Planning and Zoning Commission and County Council are on hold. Sussex County opposed the bill and submitted written opposition. The measure was also opposed by the Delaware Association of Counties and the Delaware League of Local Governments. Both measures passed in both chambers of the General Assembly by a mostly partisan vote.