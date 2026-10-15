Suspicious Mail Opened at Delaware Election Office; Investigation Underway

DOVER, DE – Today, October 15, 2026, at approximately 2:00 p.m., an employee in the State Election Commissioner’s Office of the Delaware Department of Elections (DOE) received and opened an envelope, which was discovered to contain a white powdery substance. Staff members followed security and USPS postal instructions on handling suspicious mail. The envelope was isolated, staff members were decontaminated and evacuated, and the HVAC system was shut down. Additionally, state and federal law enforcement and other partners arrived at the office to conduct an investigation into the incident and test the substance.

All election offices statewide have sent their non-essential state employees home in an abundance of caution.

Additional information will be provided to the public as soon as it is available.