Sussex County Council Meeting, Nov 10 – Canceled

Tuesday’s Sussex County Council meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17.

There is also a Route 9 Corridor Study Public Work Shop scheduled for 5pm on November 17 at the Cheer Center on Sand Hill Road in Georgetown. The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Department and staff from the State of Delaware Office of State Planning Coordination will be on hand. The workshop will summarize the progress made to-date in relation to the Rt. 9 Corridor Study and Master Plan Initiative that was announced by Governor Meyer with Executive Order 16 on January 30, 2026.