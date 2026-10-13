Sussex County Council to Meet Tuesday – 12:30pm Start

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday – at 12:30pm. The Council will consider a proclamation request for US Navy Week in Sussex County – which will take place the week of October 19th.

In Old Business the Council will revisit an Conditional Use application – No. 2533 on behalf of RWE Clean Energy for a solar array near the intersection of Cliff Road and Cypress Road/Route 54.

There are three public hearings scheduled – one to consider the Community Development Block Grant Program and two Conditional Use applications – for a mechanic repair business in the Laurel area and a landscaping business west of Lewes.

The Council meeting begins at 12:30pm in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.

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