Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/10/26

Friday bought beautiful weather and lots of fish from ocean structure.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid brought in a boat limit of black sea bass from the ocean. A private boat also had plenty of sea bass.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said their head boat patrons had 5 to 7 sea bass on the all-day trip. A boat that went spear-fishing brought in lots of sheepshead, 3 tog, 1 flounder, a Cabera snapper that weighed 25 pounds and several triggerfish. The shop also reported two swordfish that came in after I called on Wednesday. One weighed 141 pounds and the other weighed 108 pounds.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said tog and a few sheepshead were caught from the inlet on sand fleas and crab baits. Kings were caught from the beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.