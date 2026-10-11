Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/11/26

Saturday morning was fishable, but as the afternoon wore on the wind picked up and so did most of the fishermen. Boats returned to the dock well before 4:00 p.m.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina said one private boat returned from ocean structure with a catch of tog while another went to the canyons for some tilefish.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported the inlet gave up some bluefish on metal lures during incoming water. Tog were caught on sand fleas and crab baits.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us a 21-foot center console brought in an 87-pound bluefin tuna. The Judy V and the Captain Bob both had some sea bass on Saturday.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Longneck said tog were caught from the fishing pier at Massey’s Landing.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.