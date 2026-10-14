Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/14/26

Tuesday saw decent weather, but my reporting stations indicated that very few people went fishing. Little things like work and school got in the way of going out on the water.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle said very few folks were fishing, but those on Broadkill Beach encountered small bluefish. Cut bait worked on the blues. He had no report from the Broadkill River.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid made the most of her time on ocean structure bringing in a boat limit of black sea bass.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us blues invaded the inlet during incoming water and were caught on metal lures. Tog were caught on sand fleas and crab baits. The surf gave up blowfish on sand fleas and a 20 and 25-inch red drum on chunks of cut spot.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.