Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/15/26

Wednesday dawned bright and warm as we headed east on the Angler out of Ocean City. After two hours we made our first stop that proved unfruitful and we continued east. Before we reached our next fishing location something got caught in the strut behind one of the props and that ended the day. All hands received full credit for the trip.

Others had more successful outings.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said a 45-inch red drum was caught on a chunk of spot at Fenwick Island. Smaller red drum were taken at 3Rs Road on the same bait.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that their head boats, the Judy V and the Captain Bob, caught lots of black sea bass, unfortunately, many of them failed to make the 12.5-inch minimum size.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.