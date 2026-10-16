Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/16/26

Thursday saw small craft advisories up and they will merge into a gale warning on Friday into Saturday, so it looks like the weekend is shot all to heck. Good time to catch up on all those honey-dos so when we finally have a good weather weekend you can go fishing.

Carol at Taylored Tackle in Seaford said the blue catfish are big and hungry in the Nanticoke River and will take cut bunker or any oily baitfish. One customer caught a blue cat too big for the scales at Taylored Tackle and had to go to a place with a bigger scale.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic reported that striped bass have been caught from the fishing pier at Woodland Beach on bloodworms, peeler crab or shrimp. Most of the stripers are short, but a few keepers are in the mix.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.