Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/28/26

The ocean and the Delaware Bay were unfishable on Tuesday as the northeast wind stirred up the seas once again. Wednesday looks a bit better with east winds at 5 to 10 knots and 3 to 4-foot seas while Thursday is even more to my liking with a gentle 5-knot northeast wind and 2 to 3-foot waves. Right now, the weekend looks good.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina had nothing to report as no boats left their slips on Tuesday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that tog were caught from Indian River Inlet on sand fleas with a fair number of keepers. The beach was unfishable due to the rough surf.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Longneck said tog were the order of the day. They were caught from the fishing pier at Massey’s landing on sand fleas.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report