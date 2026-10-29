Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/29/26

Wednesday saw northeast winds and 3 to 4-foot seas on the ocean that kept most boats in their slips or on their trailers. From now through the weekend the wind will be lite and from every direction of the compass. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle said the Broadkill River saw some nice white perch on bloodworms and good crabbing success on Sussex County chicken necks.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina said only one boat went out on Wednesday, and the Katydid came back early.

My Friend Dan Nuemann sent me an email with a dismal surf fishing report. He and a few friends fished for two days at a couple of surf locations to only catch skates and one 10-inch flounder.

Old Inlet reported good tog fishing with sand fleas.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report