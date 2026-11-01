Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/01/26

Saturday began with small craft advisories, but the wind and seas dropped out as the day went on. Unfortunately, that was too late for the head and charter boats from Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em to run a day’s trip. Apparently, it was too late for the private boats as well. As of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday the marine forecast for Sunday and even Monday looks good.

No one answered the phone at Dan’s Tackle, but I have to believe the white perch fishing in the Broadkill River has remained good with bloodworms the best bait. Crabbing should still be productive in the river with chicken necks or bunker heads the preferred bait.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said tog were on fire at the inlet with sand fleas the hot bait.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report