Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/03/26

Monday we had light winds and fair seas, but few boats tested the waters of the ocean or Delaware Bay. Tuesday’s forecast is looking good with light winds, and 2-foot seas and Wednesday is also fair with only 2 to 3-foot seas. Thursday we go back into the washing machine with 3 to 5 footers and Friday is out of the question with seas of 6 to 7 feet.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina said the only boat he saw go out was the Katydid and Brent came back from ocean structure with a mixed bag of tog and black sea bass.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they had the good news from Indian River Inlet that tog were active, and many were caught on sand fleas including a fair number of keepers.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report