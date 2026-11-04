Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/04/26

Tuesday was another good day with light winds and fair seas. However, to the best of my knowledge only one boat went out into the ocean and they did reasonably well. Wednesday is the last good-weather day before we get some nasty seas and rain at the end of the week.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina told me the only boat that left their marina was the Katydid and they brought back a mixed catch of tog and black sea bass.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had the good news that tog fishing at Indian River Inlet is holding up well with a fair number of keepers mixed in with the shorts caught on sand fleas. The beach at 3Rs Road has seen the occasional striped bass caught on cut mullet.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report