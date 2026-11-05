Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/05/26

Wednesday was the last fair-weather day we will see for a while. Friday we will get some much-needed rain and 3 to 4-foot seas. Saturday the wind goes to the northwest, and the seas remain at 3 to 4 feet. Sunday the wind goes up to 15 to 20 knots northwest and the seas build to 3 to 5 feet.

Old Inlet had some good news as tog, blues and striped bass were caught from the Indian River Inlet on Wednesday. The tog were taken on sand fleas and green crabs. The blues favorite was a metal lure. Stripers like live eels, plugs or bucktails.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the head boat had black sea bass and porgies on Wednesday. On Tuesday a private boat had a 234-pound swordfish.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report