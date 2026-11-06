Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/06/26

Thursday was the beginning of a six-day run of bad weather for fishing on open water. On Friday seas will run 4 to 5 feet with heavy rain. Saturday seas will stay at 4 to 5 feet and on Sunday there is a little change at 3 to 5 feet. Monday the seas do drop down a bit to 3 to 4 feet and on Tuesday they will be 2 to 4 feet.

Old Inlet said tog were caught on sand fleas and green crabs with a fair number of keepers in the catch. Blues were caught on metal lures.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em saw two private boats return from the deep with swordfish on Wednesday. One boat had a 130-pouner and the other boat had a 150-pounder.

Steve at Smith Bait said Ship John Light saw some striped bass on bucktails and paddletails.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report