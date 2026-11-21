Friday saw good weather, but the fishing was slow.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid came back from ocean structure with 14 tog. A few private boats worked the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers with sand fleas and green crabs to catch four tog.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us there was a school of 24 to 25-inch striped bass in the morning at Indian River Inlet with bucktails the secret lure. During the day it was tog on sand fleas and green crabs that kept the jetty anglers happy.

Saturday appears to be the last good weather day before wind and rain spoil the holiday week. Sunday we will have east winds at 15 to 20 with gusts to 25 and seas to 3 to 5 feet.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report