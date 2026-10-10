Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 10/10/26

NAME: Tom / 302-827-4670

ITEM: Sofa & Loveseat

DESCRIPTION: Lightly used Sofa and Love Seat that was mainly used for display of a beach house in Lewes. Clean, no tears, no smells has removable cushions.

AMOUNT: $75

NAME: Irene / 302-217-1153 / Hollyville

ITEM: Van

DESCRIPTION: 1996 Ford Econoline van equipped for handicapped use with a ramp. Gray in color. It has 19,000 miles. Owner is including an electric wheelchair for free with the charger. Both items are in good condition.,

AMOUNT: $9,000

ITEM: Canning Jars

DESCRIPTION: Numerous quart and pint-sized canning jars with lids.

AMOUNT: Free

ITEM: Cookbooks

DESCRIPTION: Numerous cookbooks and a 12 volume Woman’s Day cookbook encyclopedia.

AMOUNT: Free

NAME: Paul / 717-644-5252 / Seaford

ITEM: Planer

DESCRIPTION: Bosch brand portable planer in the original case with the instruction manual.

AMOUNT: $50

ITEM: Drill

DESCRIPTION: DeWalt brand heavy duty 1/2″ drill in the original case.

AMOUNT: $30

ITEM: Dollhouse Kit

DESCRIPTION: Greenleaf wooden dollhouse kit in the Willo style. (No w at the end of Willo.) 31″W x 31″H x 17″D. Still brand new in the box.

AMOUNT: $50. Paid $350 originally

NAME: Vickie / 302-645-2790 / Lewes

ITEM: Standing Rollator

DESCRIPTION: Vive Mobility upright standing rollator. Storage is available in the seat, it has arm rests and all-terrain wheels suitable for indoor and outdoor use. It is in excellent condition.

AMOUNT: $100 or best offer

NAME: Chuck / 302-562-4459 / Lewes

ITEM: Live Plant

DESCRIPTION: Very large Montera vine plant. 5′-6’W x 9’H. Leaves are 2′ in diameter. It is an indoor-only plant. Needs to go to a good home with high ceilings.

AMOUNT: $200

NAME: Jeremy / 410-829-0117 / Bridgeville

ITEM: Boat

DESCRIPTION: 2006 16′ Key Largo with a center console and a 50hp Yamaha engine. Comes with a Load Rite trailer. It is already set-up for fishing with great electronic instruments.

AMOUNT: $8,000 with the instruments, $7,000 without the instruments