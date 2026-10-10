Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 10/10/26
NAME: Tom / 302-827-4670
ITEM: Sofa & Loveseat
DESCRIPTION: Lightly used Sofa and Love Seat that was mainly used for display of a beach house in Lewes. Clean, no tears, no smells has removable cushions.
AMOUNT: $75
NAME: Irene / 302-217-1153 / Hollyville
ITEM: Van
DESCRIPTION: 1996 Ford Econoline van equipped for handicapped use with a ramp. Gray in color. It has 19,000 miles. Owner is including an electric wheelchair for free with the charger. Both items are in good condition.,
AMOUNT: $9,000
ITEM: Canning Jars
DESCRIPTION: Numerous quart and pint-sized canning jars with lids.
AMOUNT: Free
ITEM: Cookbooks
DESCRIPTION: Numerous cookbooks and a 12 volume Woman’s Day cookbook encyclopedia.
AMOUNT: Free
NAME: Paul / 717-644-5252 / Seaford
ITEM: Planer
DESCRIPTION: Bosch brand portable planer in the original case with the instruction manual.
AMOUNT: $50
ITEM: Drill
DESCRIPTION: DeWalt brand heavy duty 1/2″ drill in the original case.
AMOUNT: $30
ITEM: Dollhouse Kit
DESCRIPTION: Greenleaf wooden dollhouse kit in the Willo style. (No w at the end of Willo.) 31″W x 31″H x 17″D. Still brand new in the box.
AMOUNT: $50. Paid $350 originally
NAME: Vickie / 302-645-2790 / Lewes
ITEM: Standing Rollator
DESCRIPTION: Vive Mobility upright standing rollator. Storage is available in the seat, it has arm rests and all-terrain wheels suitable for indoor and outdoor use. It is in excellent condition.
AMOUNT: $100 or best offer
NAME: Chuck / 302-562-4459 / Lewes
ITEM: Live Plant
DESCRIPTION: Very large Montera vine plant. 5′-6’W x 9’H. Leaves are 2′ in diameter. It is an indoor-only plant. Needs to go to a good home with high ceilings.
AMOUNT: $200
NAME: Jeremy / 410-829-0117 / Bridgeville
ITEM: Boat
DESCRIPTION: 2006 16′ Key Largo with a center console and a 50hp Yamaha engine. Comes with a Load Rite trailer. It is already set-up for fishing with great electronic instruments.
AMOUNT: $8,000 with the instruments, $7,000 without the instruments