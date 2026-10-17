Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 10/17/26
NAME: Ron / 302-249-1693 / Georgetown (Prefers receiving a text message)
ITEM: Plant
DESCRIPTION: A large aloe vera plant with multiple pups (aka buds). It comes in large clay pot. Must be picked up
AMOUNT: $50 – negotiable
NAME: Steve / 703-554-5293 / Delmar, MD
ITEM: Records and DVDs
DESCRIPTION: Giving away records and DVDs in exchange for taking a look and possibly signing a petition to develop a senior/rec center in the area. You aren’t obligated to sign the petition to look at or take the records/DVDs, but signing would be appreciated. 1001 E. State Street in Delmar, near the Wawa.
AMOUNT: Free
NAME: Tim / 302-507-3525 / Lewes
ITEM: Tool Box
DESCRIPTION: Kennedy brand 8-drawer toolbox on wheels. Metric and standard socket and wrench sets, measuring devices and other tools are included.
AMOUNT: $1,000
NAME:Terry / 302-640-2558 / Seaford
LOOKING FOR: An electric or battery-operated police/fire scanner.
AMOUNT: Can spend up to $25
NAME: Dee / Lewes / 302-644-0799 (Leave message if no answser)
ITEM: Mixer Attachments
DESCRIPTION: Kitchen Aid mixer attachments that will fit all models. Slicer, shredder, food grinder, and three mixing attachments: 1 dough hook, 1 paddle, and 1 paddle with the spatula side. All are brand new in the box.
AMOUNT: $35 for the slicer and shredder together, $45 for the food grinder, $15 each for the mixing attachments
NAME: Lily / 302-943-7948 / Lincoln
ITEM: Dinnerware
DESCRIPTION: Independence Ironstone Brand service for 8 in white. Also includes the coffee/tea pot, gravy boat, sugar bowl, soup tureen and many other pieces.
AMOUNT: $125
NAME: Diane / 443-614-3412 / Eden, MD
ITEM: Wine Press
DESCRIPTION: Amateur wine grape press, destemmer, corker and 3 glass carboys
AMOUNT: $100 or best offer
NAME: Sharon / 302-542-7793 / Lewes
ITEM: Foldable Electric Bike
DESCRIPTION: Electric XT brand foldable electric bike. Includes a headlight, 1 front and 1 back basket. It has only 13 miles on it.
AMOUNT: $750
NAME: Paul / 302-500-1731 / Millsboro
ITEM: Bunk Beds
DESCRIPTION: Natural wood (maple) frame with headboards, foot boards and railings.
AMOUNT: $100
NAME: Paul / 302-579-4006
ITEM: DeWalt Compound Sliding Miter Saw
DESCRIPTION: New in box, 12″ double level compound sliding miter saw
AMOUNT: $300