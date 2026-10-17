Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 10/17/26

NAME: Ron / 302-249-1693 / Georgetown (Prefers receiving a text message)

ITEM: Plant

DESCRIPTION: A large aloe vera plant with multiple pups (aka buds). It comes in large clay pot. Must be picked up

AMOUNT: $50 – negotiable

NAME: Steve / 703-554-5293 / Delmar, MD

ITEM: Records and DVDs

DESCRIPTION: Giving away records and DVDs in exchange for taking a look and possibly signing a petition to develop a senior/rec center in the area. You aren’t obligated to sign the petition to look at or take the records/DVDs, but signing would be appreciated. 1001 E. State Street in Delmar, near the Wawa.

AMOUNT: Free

NAME: Tim / 302-507-3525 / Lewes

ITEM: Tool Box

DESCRIPTION: Kennedy brand 8-drawer toolbox on wheels. Metric and standard socket and wrench sets, measuring devices and other tools are included.

AMOUNT: $1,000

NAME:Terry / 302-640-2558 / Seaford

LOOKING FOR: An electric or battery-operated police/fire scanner.

AMOUNT: Can spend up to $25

NAME: Dee / Lewes / 302-644-0799 (Leave message if no answser)

ITEM: Mixer Attachments

DESCRIPTION: Kitchen Aid mixer attachments that will fit all models. Slicer, shredder, food grinder, and three mixing attachments: 1 dough hook, 1 paddle, and 1 paddle with the spatula side. All are brand new in the box.

AMOUNT: $35 for the slicer and shredder together, $45 for the food grinder, $15 each for the mixing attachments

NAME: Lily / 302-943-7948 / Lincoln

ITEM: Dinnerware

DESCRIPTION: Independence Ironstone Brand service for 8 in white. Also includes the coffee/tea pot, gravy boat, sugar bowl, soup tureen and many other pieces.

AMOUNT: $125

NAME: Diane / 443-614-3412 / Eden, MD

ITEM: Wine Press

DESCRIPTION: Amateur wine grape press, destemmer, corker and 3 glass carboys

AMOUNT: $100 or best offer

NAME: Sharon / 302-542-7793 / Lewes

ITEM: Foldable Electric Bike

DESCRIPTION: Electric XT brand foldable electric bike. Includes a headlight, 1 front and 1 back basket. It has only 13 miles on it.

AMOUNT: $750

NAME: Paul / 302-500-1731 / Millsboro

ITEM: Bunk Beds

DESCRIPTION: Natural wood (maple) frame with headboards, foot boards and railings.

AMOUNT: $100

NAME: Paul / 302-579-4006

ITEM: DeWalt Compound Sliding Miter Saw

DESCRIPTION: New in box, 12″ double level compound sliding miter saw

AMOUNT: $300