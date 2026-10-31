Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 10/31/26

October 31, 2026/Mari Lou

 

 
NAME: Chet / Bishopville / 917-327-6640 
ITEM:  Jet Skis
DESCRIPTION: Two 2009 Sea-Doo jet skis in terrific shape.  They are both turbo charged and have 3 seats.  The price includes protective covers, life vests and a double jet ski trailer.  Selling as a pair only.  Will not separate.
AMOUNT:  $8,000
 
NAME: Kim / Salisbury / 410-422-1950
ITEM:  Yard Sale Tomorrow – 11/1/26 from 8:00 a.m. until ?
DESCRIPTION: Selling an upright freezer and a washer and dryer in addition to other items.  The address in Salisbury is 3312 Old Ocean City Road.  
 
NAME:  Dave / Seaford / 302-567-8328
ITEM:  Lathe
DESCRIPTION: 12″ x 36″ wood lathe with 8 assorted chisels included.
AMOUNT:  $75 – Will sell both together for $100.
 
ITEM:  Joiner
DESCRIPTION: Craftsman brand 6″ wood joiner.
AMOUNT:  $40 – Will sell both together for $100.
 
NAME:  Trey / Salisbury / 561-281-5307
LOOKING FOR:  
  1. Old solid wood doors and doors with 10 glass panes.  
  2. 100 ft. of fire hose.  The fire hose must be 5″ wide when laid flat.
  3. A king size or a queen size brass bed frame.
 
NAME:  Jay / Millsboro / 302-519-1635
ITEM:  2 Purple Martins
DESCRIPTION: One rack comes with the gourds.  A T14 with the gourds is also available.
AMOUNT:  $800 or best offer 
 
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