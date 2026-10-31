Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 10/31/26
October 31, 2026/
NAME: Chet / Bishopville / 917-327-6640
ITEM: Jet Skis
DESCRIPTION: Two 2009 Sea-Doo jet skis in terrific shape. They are both turbo charged and have 3 seats. The price includes protective covers, life vests and a double jet ski trailer. Selling as a pair only. Will not separate.
AMOUNT: $8,000
NAME: Kim / Salisbury / 410-422-1950
ITEM: Yard Sale Tomorrow – 11/1/26 from 8:00 a.m. until ?
DESCRIPTION: Selling an upright freezer and a washer and dryer in addition to other items. The address in Salisbury is 3312 Old Ocean City Road.
NAME: Dave / Seaford / 302-567-8328
ITEM: Lathe
DESCRIPTION: 12″ x 36″ wood lathe with 8 assorted chisels included.
AMOUNT: $75 – Will sell both together for $100.
ITEM: Joiner
DESCRIPTION: Craftsman brand 6″ wood joiner.
AMOUNT: $40 – Will sell both together for $100.
NAME: Trey / Salisbury / 561-281-5307
LOOKING FOR:
- Old solid wood doors and doors with 10 glass panes.
- 100 ft. of fire hose. The fire hose must be 5″ wide when laid flat.
- A king size or a queen size brass bed frame.
NAME: Jay / Millsboro / 302-519-1635
ITEM: 2 Purple Martins
DESCRIPTION: One rack comes with the gourds. A T14 with the gourds is also available.
AMOUNT: $800 or best offer