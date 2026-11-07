Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 11/07/29
November 7, 2026/
NAME: Joe / 410-213-1931
ITEM: Christmas ornaments
DESCRIPTION: 14 Danbury Mint Silver plated Christmas Bells, 19 Gold Plated White House Historical Association Christmas Ornaments 96 Danbury Mint Gold Plated Christmas Ornaments
AMOUNT: $525 OBO
NAME: Irene / 302-217-1153 / Harbeson
ITEM: 1996 Ford Econoline Handicapped Van with Fold-Up Ramp
DESCRIPTION: The van has 19,000 miles, is gray, and includes a sidewalk-to-van ramp. An electric wheelchair in good condition, along with its charger, is also included.
AMOUNT: $9,000 for everything
ITEM: Canning Jars
DESCRIPTION: All different sizes and shapes
AMOUNT: Free
NAME: Paul / 717-644-5252 / Seaford
ITEM: Green Canoe with Oars
DESCRIPTION: Rogue River brand 14TK Model. It measures 14′ long and 40″ wide. Oars are included. The canoe has a built-in storage case.
AMOUNT: $300
ITEM: Pink & White Bicycle
DESCRIPTION: Woman’s Schwinn brand single speed bike. Includes a pink & white basket.
AMOUNT: $40
ITEM: Pair of Ladder Back Chairs
DESCRIPTION: Ladder back chairs with woven seats. High quality construction. In good shape.
AMOUNT: $40 for the pair
NAME: Tim / 302-399-9409
ITEM: Desk Converter
DESCRIPTION: Dual tiered desk converter. It functions as a standing desk. Barely used.
AMOUNT: $150 or best offer
ITEM: Rocks
DESCRIPTION: Landscaping rocks to surround trees, gardens, driveways, etc.
AMOUNT: Free
NAME: Vickie / 302-645-2790 / Lewes
ITEM: Trifle Bowl
DESCRIPTION: Crate & Barrel brand. Slightly used.
AMOUNT: $10
ITEM: Red Electric Wok
DESCRIPTION: West Bend brand with a non-stick cooking surface.
AMOUNT: $10
ITEM: Knife Block
DESCRIPTION: Wusthof brand. Block lays flat in a drawer. Includes 4 knives: 3 can be used as carving knives and 1 is a serrated knife. All knives have wooden handles.
AMOUNT: $25
NAME: Steve / 302-745-7512 / Milford
ITEM: Organ
DESCRIPTION: Gulbransen brand Double Keyboard organ. Wooden organ case. It is a large piece of furniture. Moving it will require a few people. Steve is willing to help move it.
AMOUNT: Free
NAME: John / 410-430-6319 / Crisfield
ITEM: Shop Disk Sander
DESCRIPTION: Stanley brand. It is 4′ tall and made of steel. It has 3 different sanding wheels.
AMOUNT: $250 or best offer
NAME: Don / 973-600-3059 / Millsboro
ITEM: Yellow Kayak and Rack
DESCRIPTION: 14′ one-person sit-on kayak with a removable seat and a life jacket. It also comes with one oar. A Yakima brand truck rack to transport the kayak is also included.
AMOUNT: $350 for everything
NAME: Todd / 302-971-8826 / Salisbury
ITEM: 2013 Wheelchair
DESCRIPTION: Manual wheelchair with 4 wheels. It has a phone charger in the body of the chair.
AMOUNT: $100