Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 11/07/29

November 7, 2026/Mari Lou

 

 

NAME: Joe / 410-213-1931
ITEM: Christmas ornaments
DESCRIPTION: 14 Danbury Mint Silver plated Christmas Bells, 19 Gold Plated White House Historical Association Christmas Ornaments 96 Danbury Mint Gold Plated Christmas Ornaments
AMOUNT:  $525 OBO

Silver-plated Christmas Bells / Danbury Mint Gold-Plated Ornaments / Gold-Plated White House Historical Association Ornaments

 
NAME: Irene / 302-217-1153 / Harbeson
ITEM:  1996 Ford Econoline Handicapped Van with Fold-Up Ramp
DESCRIPTION: The van has 19,000 miles, is gray, and includes a sidewalk-to-van ramp.  An electric wheelchair in good condition, along with its charger, is also included.
AMOUNT:  $9,000 for everything
 
ITEM:  Canning Jars
DESCRIPTION: All different sizes and shapes
AMOUNT:  Free
 

1996 Ford Econoline van equipped for handicapped use with ramp

 
NAME: Paul / 717-644-5252 / Seaford
ITEM:  Green Canoe with Oars
DESCRIPTION: Rogue River brand 14TK Model.  It measures 14′ long and 40″ wide.  Oars are included.  The canoe has a built-in storage case.
AMOUNT:  $300
 
ITEM:  Pink & White Bicycle
DESCRIPTION: Woman’s Schwinn brand single speed bike.  Includes a pink & white basket.
AMOUNT:  $40
 
ITEM:  Pair of Ladder Back Chairs
DESCRIPTION: Ladder back chairs with woven seats.  High quality construction.  In good shape.
AMOUNT:  $40 for the pair
 
NAME: Tim / 302-399-9409
ITEM:  Desk Converter
DESCRIPTION: Dual tiered desk converter.  It functions as a standing desk.  Barely used.
AMOUNT:  $150 or best offer
 
ITEM:  Rocks
DESCRIPTION: Landscaping rocks to surround trees, gardens, driveways, etc.
AMOUNT:  Free

Dual tiered desk converter / standing desk

 
NAME: Vickie / 302-645-2790 / Lewes
ITEM:  Trifle Bowl
DESCRIPTION: Crate & Barrel brand.  Slightly used.
AMOUNT:  $10
 
ITEM:  Red Electric Wok
DESCRIPTION: West Bend brand with a non-stick cooking surface.
AMOUNT:  $10
 
ITEM:  Knife Block
DESCRIPTION: Wusthof brand.  Block lays flat in a drawer. Includes 4 knives: 3 can be used as carving knives and 1 is a serrated knife.  All knives have wooden handles.
AMOUNT:  $25
 
NAME: Steve / 302-745-7512 / Milford
ITEM:  Organ
DESCRIPTION: Gulbransen brand Double Keyboard organ.  Wooden organ case.  It is a large piece of furniture.  Moving it will require a few people.  Steve is willing to help move it.
AMOUNT:  Free

Gulbransen brand Double Keyboard organ / Wooden organ case

 
NAME: John / 410-430-6319 / Crisfield
ITEM:  Shop Disk Sander
DESCRIPTION: Stanley brand.  It is 4′ tall and made of steel.  It has 3 different sanding wheels.
AMOUNT: $250 or best offer
 
NAME: Don / 973-600-3059 / Millsboro
ITEM:  Yellow Kayak and Rack
DESCRIPTION: 14′ one-person sit-on kayak with a removable seat and a life jacket.  It also comes with one oar.  A Yakima brand truck rack to transport the kayak is also included.
AMOUNT: $350 for everything
 
NAME: Todd / 302-971-8826 / Salisbury
ITEM:  2013 Wheelchair
DESCRIPTION: Manual wheelchair with 4 wheels.  It has a phone charger in the body of the chair.
AMOUNT: $100
 
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