Ten Worcester County Schools Earn Four or Five Stars on Maryland Report Card

The Maryland State Department of Education released its annual update to the Maryland Report Card website today, which includes school performance data for Maryland public schools, including eleven schools in Worcester County. The Maryland Report Card shows that 10 of Worcester County’s 11 rated public schools earned four- or five-star ratings for the 2025–2026 school year. Pocomoke Elementary School improved from four to five stars, joining Pocomoke and Snow Hill high schools as the county’s five-star schools. Pocomoke High School ranked sixth statewide among high schools based on the percentage of points earned. Several other schools also improved their scores. Full results are available at MdReportCard.org.