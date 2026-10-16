Tennessee Man Wanted on 5-year old Maryland Arson Warrant Arrested after Boat Washes Ashore at Cape Henlopen

A Tennessee man wanted by Maryland State Fire Marshal officials after a 2021 dumpster fire in Wicomico County – has been extradited to Maryland. Salisbury firefighters were called for a dumpster fire at a business on Beaver Run Drive on May 5th of 2021. The fire was found to be intentionally set – and caused about $5000 in damage. Investigation led fire officials to 46 year old Michael Summar as the suspect and an arrest warrant for 1st degree malicious burning and other offenses was issued in June of 2021.

Earlier this week a sailboat washed ashore in Delaware – at Cape Henlopen. DNREC officials found the outstanding arrest warrant for Summar which was served by Maryland State Fire Marshal officials after Summar was extradited to Maryland on Thursday. Summar is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center without bond.