The Patriot Weekly – October 4, 2026
The Patriot Weekly
A $950 Million Promise for Delaware’s Children
An 11-year agreement creates a new grant-making fund while preserving a major commitment to Nemours initiatives rooted in Delaware.
Fire Alerts Built for Every Household
A new state program offers visual and vibrating safety devices to eligible residents.
Utilities Seek to Return Tax Savings
About $160 million could return to Maryland customers after regulatory review.
Three Swimmers Brought Safely Ashore
An off-season Ocean City rescue becomes a warning about unguarded water.
Editor’s Brief
This week’s edition follows DELMARVA from storm recovery into the decisions that shape what comes next: a major children’s-health agreement, new development and public-health policies, household energy costs, public safety, and the conversations heard across The Talk of DELMARVA. Friday evening and Saturday morning programming are included. Wings & Wheels was cancelled because of weather and is not presented as an event that occurred.
DELMARVA Report
A $950 Million Promise for Delaware’s Children
A new fund turns a long-running legal and philanthropic relationship toward the next generation
An agreement announced by the Delaware Attorney General’s Office, the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust and the Nemours Foundation commits $950 million over 11 years to children’s health and well-being in Delaware and Florida. It also establishes the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Fund for Delaware’s Children, a new grant-making arm for nonprofit programs serving children in the state.
The structure matters as much as the headline number. Three directors appointed by the Trust and one appointed by Delaware’s governor will govern the new fund. The agreement calls for at least $237.5 million to support Nemours initiatives in Delaware, while grantmaking through the new fund is intended to continue beyond the initial 11-year commitment.
The announcement links nearly a century of Alfred I. duPont’s philanthropy to a broader network of prevention, community health and nonprofit programs. The next public tests will be the grant timetable, the selection rules and a clear accounting of how much reaches Delaware children outside Nemours facilities.
The promise is unusually large. The public measure will be whether families can see where the money goes and what changes because of it.
Full report: WGMD’s account of the agreement and participating organizations.
Weather Grounds a DELMARVA Aviation Tradition
The 2026 festival and The Talk of DELMARVA’s planned Rob Carson broadcast did not take place
Wings & Wheels was cancelled because of Saturday’s weather, ending plans for a public day of aircraft, classic and modern cars, vendors, entertainment, children’s activities and an appearance by the U.S. Naval Academy parachute team at Delaware Coastal Airport.
The Talk of DELMARVA’s planned live broadcast with Rob Carson also did not take place. The cancellation replaces every earlier calendar listing and broadcast promotion in this edition.
The cover photograph is William Brittingham’s view of a P-51 Mustang on a rain-soaked ramp at the 2018 Wings & Wheels. WGMD republished it as its October 2 Picture of the Day. It is used as an explicitly historical image and does not depict the cancelled 2026 festival.
Photograph: William Brittingham’s 2018 Wings & Wheels Picture of the Day. Planned-event record: Georgetown Chamber of Commerce.
Millsboro Joins Delaware’s Downtown Development District Program
Millsboro, Claymont and Newport became Delaware’s final three Downtown Development Districts under the program’s 15-district limit. In Millsboro, the designation can open qualifying projects to state rebates covering a portion of eligible construction costs.
Local discussion has centered on mixed-use development and the historic Millstone Theatre. The designation creates an incentive; it does not by itself approve, finance or complete either project. Boundaries, applications and individual awards will determine what the program changes on the ground.
Recovery Moves From Emergency to Access
Ocean City, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island spent the week assessing erosion, clearing debris and reopening access after the nor’easter. The coastline did not recover everywhere at once. Readers should continue checking town and agency notices before treating a reopened ramp or road as proof that all nearby access is normal.
Rehoboth Residents Must Rebuild Online Accounts
Rehoboth Beach launched a redesigned municipal website and Resident Access platform. WGMD reported that prior autopay information did not transfer, so residents who use online payments should confirm their registration and recurring-payment settings through the city’s official site.
Delaware Politics
Delaware Builds a Licensing Framework for Harm-Reduction Programs
Gov. Matt Meyer signed Senate Bill 249 and issued Executive Order 28 directing the Department of Health and Social Services to phase in, license and evaluate harm-reduction programs. The policy debate reaches beyond one service: it involves public health, drug paraphernalia law, neighborhood confidence, oversight and measurable outcomes.
The statute sets the direction, while DHSS must still develop important operating details through regulation. Supporters describe a path to treatment and overdose prevention; critics have raised questions about safeguards and local effects.
Energy-Supplier Bill Ends in a Veto
Rep. Debra Heffernan criticized Meyer’s veto of House Bill 393, describing the bipartisan bill as protection against abusive third-party electricity-supplier practices. Her criticism is one side of the record; the governor’s veto message supplies the administration’s stated reasons for rejecting the bill.
Ten Delawareans Receive the Order of the First State
Gov. Meyer named Aaron Bass, Yvette Santiago, Steven Yeatman, Richard Garrett, Ivan Thomas, Marihelen “Midge” Barrett, former Sen. Harris McDowell, former Sen. Ernesto “Ernie” López, Jane Pierantozzi and Leroy A. Tice to Delaware’s highest civilian honor.
Complete profiles: WGMD’s full recipient list and biographies.
Youth-Hunting Rules Require a Plain-Language Guide
Court action and revised DNREC guidance changed how supervision requirements apply to hunters ages 16 through 20. Age, licensing, firearm and direct-supervision rules differ, so families should consult current DNREC guidance before a hunt.
Delaware Adds an Entertainment-Production Tax Credit
The state’s first film and entertainment production incentive creates a new economic-development tool. Its value will be measured by eligibility rules, annual limits and completed in-state spending—not announcements alone.
Maryland Politics & Eastern Shore Government
Maryland Utilities Seek Approval to Return About $160 Million
BGE, Delmarva Power and Pepco said they intend to seek regulatory approval to return tax overpayments and interest to customers after a Maryland court decision. The proposed total is about $160 million: approximately $110 million associated with BGE customers, $20 million with Delmarva Power customers and $30 million with Pepco customers.
No customer action is required now. Timing, allocation and the form of any benefit remain subject to collaboration with the state and review by the Maryland Public Service Commission.
Full report: WGMD’s consumer summary and utility statement.
Moore Orders a Faster Path From Plan to Construction
Maryland’s new housing orders address construction methods, workforce capacity and permitting. For the Eastern Shore, the useful questions are concrete: which local reviews change, what deadlines agencies must meet and whether faster approvals translate into housing families can afford.
Cleanup Moves From Sand and Debris to the Next Coastal Decision
Sen. Mary Beth Carozza used her weekly Morning Team appearance to detail state assistance, beach cleanup and Army Corps work after the nor’easter. The next stage is not a single reopening announcement but a series of decisions about access, dune damage, debris and preparation for the next storm.
Maryland Directs New Money Toward Child Poverty
The state’s announced child-poverty initiative puts $32 million toward services and prevention. The next test is how much reaches Eastern Shore programs and which outcomes the state publishes.
Eastern Shore Officers Remembered
Maryland’s half-staff observances honored Denton Police Chief George Bacorn and Cambridge Police Capt. Ronald “Shane” Hinson. The flags returned to full staff Saturday evening, but the departments’ losses remain part of the region’s public-safety record.
Public Safety
Three Swimmers Rescued After the Guarded-Beach Season
Ocean City Fire Department rescue swimmers responded near 19th Street Friday morning after multiple swimmers—including children—were reported in distress. Fire department swimmers brought two people ashore. A third was taken aboard a Maryland Natural Resources Police vessel and transported to the Coast Guard station.
One patient was transported for further evaluation; two declined additional treatment. Ocean City Beach Patrol’s guarded season ended September 27, and officials repeated the rule that matters when sandbars and rip currents make calm-looking water deceptive: if guards are not on duty, stay out of the water.
Full report: Read Mari Lou’s full WGMD report, based on the Ocean City Fire Department account.
A New Alert Program Is Designed to Be Seen and Felt
Delaware launched a House Bill 53 program providing specialized fire and carbon-monoxide alert devices to eligible residents who cannot rely on audible alarms. Devices can include visual alerts and vibrating bed shakers. Before applying, readers should confirm current eligibility, availability and the official application process through the State Fire Marshal and Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
Sussex Central Case Requires Careful Language
Delaware State Police alleged that a 13-year-old brought a large kitchen knife to Sussex Central Middle School, threatened another student and committed unlawful sexual contact. The child is not identified. Charges are allegations handled through Family Court, and the final account must follow the official release rather than inconsistent automated-transcript wording.
Peak Deer Season Returns to DELMARVA Roads
AAA urged drivers to slow down at dawn and dusk, scan both shoulders and avoid swerving into another lane when a deer enters the road. A first deer may be followed by others.
Federal Drug-and-Firearm Case Moves Forward
A Milford man pleaded guilty to methamphetamine-trafficking and firearm charges in federal court. Sentencing has not occurred, and this edition does not report a final disposition beyond the plea.
Economy & Business
Incentives Put Millsboro’s Next Projects Under a Brighter Light
Downtown Development District status can make qualifying construction eligible for rebates, but the label does not decide which proposal wins support. The practical story now shifts to applications, public review, mixed-use plans and whether the historic Millstone Theatre becomes part of a financed project.
State Farm Customers Should Check Eligibility, Not Assume It
Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro announced rate reductions and State Farm’s national $5 billion dividend. Effective dates, Delaware-specific savings and dividend eligibility should be confirmed with the insurer or agent.
Gas Prices Ease After a Record September
AAA’s October 3 averages put regular gasoline at $4.38 nationally, $4.26 in Delaware and $4.25 in Maryland. The figures were lower than a week earlier, but AAA said September still set a record for the month.
Current figures: AAA state gas-price averages.
Military & Veterans
Fairford, Iran and Aviation Claims Demand Two Tracks
Across YNTA, Paul Davis, Antonio Graceffo, Blaine Holt, Morgan Murphy, Ryan Morgan and Stephen Bucci examined the suspected RAF Fairford plot, Iran, allied security, Ukraine and aircraft-supply questions. The interviews were substantial, but analysis is not the same as an investigative finding. Confirmed government and court records belong in the factual spine; guests’ judgments belong in clearly attributed analysis.
That distinction is especially important for claims about an attempted Flydubai cockpit attack and F-35 components. The paper will not convert developing reports or intelligence inferences into established fact.
Your Turn Listeners Split Over Military Leadership Changes
On Your Turn DELMARVA, Butch of Rehoboth supported Pete Hegseth’s direction while Navy veteran Joseph of Millsboro sharply questioned qualifications and proposed reductions in senior leadership. Suzanne offered a mixed view. The disagreement—not a manufactured consensus—is the editorial point.
First Light DELMARVA Ag Report
Clay Patton’s Tuesday-through-Friday reports connected grain markets, harvest, dairy and farm programs to the week in DELMARVA agriculture. Mike Bradley was off Monday, and no local 5–6 a.m. hour aired; no Monday Ag Report is invented or backfilled.
Markets Follow Trade and Stocks
Grain movement reflected export-sales expectations, limited U.S.–China progress and USDA stocks data. Because market figures move quickly, this weekly summary emphasizes the verified direction and forces behind the market rather than reproducing a stale closing-price table.
Harvest and Dairy
Patton tracked harvest conditions, livestock and dairy developments, school-lunch and internship programs.
Why Monday Is Blank
The absence is part of an accurate broadcast record: Mike Bradley was off, there was no local radio during the hour, and therefore no Clay Patton report aired.
As heard on: First Light DELMARVA on The Talk of DELMARVA’s 92.7, 98.5 and TheTalkofDelmarva.com, Sept. 29–Oct. 2.
Talk of DELMARVA
Original interviews, local newscasts and listener conversation across 92.7, 98.5 and TheTalkofDelmarva.com.
Storm Recovery, Government and the Local Record
Monday: Bill Reddish filled in for Bradley and kept the local focus on storm recovery, flooding, erosion, roads and public-service information. Guests Greg Wrightstone, Ken Abramowitz and Richard Lyons brought competing climate, energy and national-security arguments that remain attributed analysis.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Jane Brady addressed Delaware legal and political questions; Rep. Andy Harris discussed Congress, agriculture and Iran; Chief Robert Kracyla previewed Laurel Night Out; and Morning Team reporting followed Bethany and Fenwick recovery, youth-hunting rules, Ocean City cleanup and public works.
Thursday: Michael Katz returned to the Delaware Republican candidate dispute. Former Maryland GOP chair Dirk Haire reviewed state policy and the election. Sen. Mary Beth Carozza used her weekly appearance to explain Ocean City cleanup, state assistance and Army Corps work.
Friday: Dan Zitofsky discussed Delaware House District 4, housing, development, roads and schools. Andy Walter previewed high-school football; Tim Ferry closed the recurring summer surf report; Scott Lenox assessed the post-storm fishing window. The News Team carried the children’s-health agreement, utility relief proposal, Ocean City rescue, public-safety cases and local government developments through the evening.
Pettyjohn and Jones Giltner Put the Statehouse on the Record
Sen. Brian Pettyjohn used his recurring Wednesday appearance to review Delaware’s special session, the governor’s appointments and how he voted. Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner followed in her weekly appearance with Mike Bradley and the Talk of DELMARVA News Team, discussing the appointments and legislative priorities from the House perspective.
The two interviews are most useful together: listeners heard where the lawmakers agreed, where their emphasis differed and which claims still require the underlying nominations, bills and roll calls. This edition treats the block as a standing record of Delaware-government coverage.
Listeners Tested War, Justice, Technology and Responsibility
The week began with Iran and Fairford, family estrangement and the costs of fraud and addiction. The conversation then moved through Jack Smith’s testimony, the Lindsey Clancy proceedings, the disputed Cornell allegations and capital punishment.
Thursday’s military discussion preserved sharp disagreement among veterans and other callers over leadership changes. Taxpayer-funded political advertising produced another split. Friday returned to due process and consent before moving into AI-assisted medicine, employment, private-company control, regulation and the limits of machine judgment.
Caller accounts are community voices, not polling. Allegations remain allegations, and the paper does not use a talk-radio discussion as a substitute for court or agency records.
Heard Nationally
Your News Talk America led the national and international conversation, followed by Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, Mark Levin and Sean Hannity.
Five Mornings of Security, Energy, Courts and Culture
Jake Smith’s guests included Paul Davis, Antonio Graceffo, Blaine Holt, Ken Buck, Morgan Murphy, Asaf Romirowsky, Alan Mendenhall, Ryan Morgan, Seth Barron, Zack Smith, Mike Gonzalez, Annie Chestnut Tutor, Craig Bannister, Chad Law, Steven Bucci, EJ Kimball, Kent Strang, Frank DeVito and Greg Gifford. Don McLean supplied a distinct cultural interview about American Pie, memory and national life.
Friday’s DIAL record shows the audience actively steering the program. Answered questions pressed the guests on the Fairford suspects and the FlyDubai investigation, asked whether Michigan candidate Abdul El-Sayed could win, compared JD Vance and Marco Rubio as future national leaders, challenged medical ethics and sought practical advice about family estrangement. These are audience questions, not verified factual premises.
On Thursday, Larry Behrens and Sam Romain filled in for Smith for an energy-focused program featuring Evan Power, Jay Collins, Dylan Housman, Alexandra Fasulo, Chris Johnson, Micah Beckwith, Taylor Barkley and Susan Crabtree. Guest spellings and titles are reconciled against RealNewsTalk.com On Demand show notes.
Relief Proposals Meet the Reality of Higher Bills
Maryland utilities want to return court-driven tax savings to customers, Delaware regulators are reviewing rate and reliability questions, and State Farm announced Delaware auto-rate reductions alongside a national dividend for qualifying mutual policyholders. Each action has a different regulator, timetable and eligibility rule; none should be collapsed into a single promise of immediate cash.
Substitute hosts Larry Behrens and Sam Romain broadened the argument beyond a single bill. Their guests disputed how quickly generation can expand, whether transmission and permitting can keep pace with demand, what solar development means for farmland, and how much of the cost of new data centers should fall on surrounding communities. DIAL participants repeatedly brought the discussion back to household bills, reliability and who pays.
From Midterm Strategy to the Limits of Campus Justice
President Trump argued that crime, cultural conflict and sports audiences could mobilize Republican voters. Alan Dershowitz described his break with the Democratic Party as a civil-liberties decision. John James presented energy and economic opportunity as central to his Michigan campaign, while Trace Gallagher urged caution about unverified Iranian links in the Flydubai cockpit attack.
Ann Coulter and Steven Crowder used the disputed Cornell allegations to criticize campus institutions and progressive politics. The hosts themselves acknowledged that the facts were unsettled; their broader arguments about prosecutors, identity and consent remain commentary, not findings about the case. Dr. Marc Siegel’s discussion of extraordinary experiences around trauma is treated as faith and cultural commentary rather than medical proof.
A Wider-War Warning and an Argument About Institutions
Levin framed Iran as the central regional threat, defended Israel’s security posture and warned that hesitation could widen the conflict rather than contain it. He also argued that immigration policy, media institutions and congressional control are parts of the same ideological contest. On Wednesday, substitute host Rich Valdes connected the Flydubai attack to Iran and domestic politics; those links were presented as analysis and were not independently established.
Netanyahu, Energy Prices and the Midterm Choice
Hannity cast energy affordability, border security, Israel and turnout as a single governing argument for Republicans. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu linked the Flydubai attack to the broader danger he attributes to Iran, while Hannity pressed the case for a harder security response. Ravi Gupta challenged parts of the program’s framing in a debate segment, providing a dissenting view on democratic socialism and domestic policy. Reused television and earlier interview clips are identified as program material, not new WGMD interviews.
Listen, Read and Join the Conversation
Use RealNewsTalk.com for Your News Talk America show notes and on-demand programs, then join DIAL to submit questions while the program is live.
DELMARVA Weather
Rain Returns; Small-Craft Conditions Continue Offshore
Rain will shape Sunday across DELMARVA. National Weather Service forecasts call for showers from Rehoboth Beach and Seaford through Salisbury and Ocean City, with highs from the upper 60s to near 70. Rain should ease earlier around Salisbury and Ocean City, while showers may linger into the afternoon near the Delaware beaches. Clouds continue Sunday night, with lows near 60.
- Rehoboth Beach
- 67° · Showers likely
- Seaford
- 68° · Rain
- Salisbury / Ocean City
- 70° · Morning showers likely
A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect through 2 a.m. Monday for Atlantic waters from Cape May to Fenwick Island. Northeast to east winds of 10 to 20 knots, gusts to 25 knots and seas of 3 to 5 feet will make conditions hazardous for small craft. Ocean City lists a moderate rip-current risk; its Beach Patrol is off duty for the season, and visitors are urged to remain on shore.
Sunday status: No general Cape May–Lewes Ferry service suspension was posted at refresh time; travelers should confirm reservations and current service before leaving. DelDOT lists the Woodland Ferry closed for maintenance. Check the Delmarva Power outage map for current interruptions.
Live sources: National Weather Service Mount Holly · National Weather Service Wakefield · Ocean City beach conditions · Cape May–Lewes Ferry · DelDOT · Delmarva Power outage map.
High School Sports
Early Games Open the Week
Warriors Stay Unbeaten
Cape Henlopen Tops Hodgson Vo-Tech
DELMARVA Outdoors
The Water Settles and the Fishing Report Returns
Monday: Gale conditions and rain left almost no practical fishing activity, making weather and access the day’s report.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Post-storm recovery remained uneven. Reports emphasized water conditions, access and the need to let beaches and inlets settle before treating a single catch as a broad trend.
Thursday: Improving access brought the fishing conversation back, while Tim Ferry and Scott Lenox explained how the nor’easter mixed water temperatures and interrupted the usual fall pattern.
Friday: White perch and catfish returned to northern Delaware tidal waters. Small stripers were reported around Woodland Beach, white perch and crabbing in the Broadkill River, and small sea bass and croaker at the Old Grounds.
Saturday: Burnley reported small croaker at Broadkill Beach, continued Broadkill River crabbing, flounder at Cape Henlopen fishing pier, red drum from the surf, and a mix of flounder, tog and small stripers at the inlet. These are attributed shop and marina reports, not guarantees for every angler.
Latest report: Eric Burnley’s Saturday fishing report.
Pictures of the Week
Recovery, reflection and changing skies through DELMARVA lenses.
Around DELMARVA
Public meetings, nonprofit benefits and community events over the next 30 days. Confirm details with the organizer before traveling.
Sunday, Oct. 4
- Rehoboth Beach Fire Prevention Day — 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Bandstand.
- St. Edmond’s Blessing of Animals — 2–4:30 p.m. near Laurel Street and King Charles Avenue.
Oct. 5–11 · Public Meetings
- Rehoboth mayor and commissioners — Oct. 5, 9 a.m.
- Ocean City — mayor and council Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.; planning commission Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.; board of adjustments Oct. 7 at 3 p.m.; board of zoning appeals Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.
- Wicomico County Council — Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.
- Worcester County Commissioners — Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.
- Bethany Beach Seaside Craft Show Committee — Oct. 7.
Oct. 5–11 · Community
- Blood Bank of Delmarva blood drive — Oct. 5, noon–6 p.m.
- Endless Summer Cruisin’ special-event zone — Oct. 6–11.
- Greyhounds Reach the Beach — Oct. 8–11.
- Apple Scrapple Festival — Oct. 9–10.
- Boardwalk Buddy Walk — Oct. 10, 8 a.m.–noon.
Oct. 12–18
- Lewes mayor and city council — regular meeting Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m., subject to the posted agenda.
- Salisbury City Council — Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.
- Ocean City council work session — Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.
- Ocean City voter-registration deadline — Oct. 13.
- Rehoboth mayor and commissioners — Oct. 16, 2 p.m.; Jazz Festival Oct. 15–18; Bark on the Boards Oct. 17; Lung Force Walk Oct. 18.
- Sussex Conservation District native-tree giveaway — Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.
Oct. 19–25
- Ocean City — mayor and council Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.; planning commission Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.; board of zoning appeals Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.
- Wicomico County Council — Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.
- Worcester County Commissioners — Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.
- Ocean City Sunfest — Oct. 22–25.
- Sea Witch Festival — Oct. 23–25.
Oct. 26–Nov. 3
- Rehoboth Park & Shade Tree Commission and Board of Adjustment — Oct. 26.
- Salisbury City Council — Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.
- Ocean City — council work session Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.; mayor and council Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.; planning commission Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.
- Lewes council work session — Oct. 28 at 10 a.m., subject to the posted agenda.
- Bridgeville townwide yard sale and Bridgevilleween — Oct. 31.
- Wicomico County Council — Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.
Local Government Agenda Watch
- Sussex County Council, Planning & Zoning and Board of Adjustment
- Bethany Beach boards and committees
- Dewey Beach commissioners and committees
- Fenwick Island council and committees
- Georgetown council and planning
- Millsboro council and planning
- Seaford council and boards
- Laurel council and commissions
Agendas can be posted or revised after this edition closes; use the linked official meeting centers for the controlling notice.
Cancellation
- Wings & Wheels was cancelled because of weather. It is not listed as an upcoming event, and no live broadcast or 2026 event photographs are expected.
The Week Ahead on The Talk of DELMARVA
Planned reporting priorities; schedules and guests may change as news develops.
Children’s Health Fund
Questions on the public record include the grant timetable, governance rules and how the $950 million commitment will reach Delaware children inside and outside Nemours programs.
Energy and Household Costs
Pending public records include Maryland utility filings, Delaware rate proceedings, State Farm customer notices and the Sunday gas-price picture.
Storm Recovery
Official beach-access, erosion, road, ferry and cleanup notices remain the best guide; one reopening does not establish that the entire coast is back to normal.
Government and Public Service
Scheduled public business includes the Delaware alert-device rollout, the October 6 transportation bond sale, council meetings, road work and verified nonprofit events.
Source Library
Principal resources used in this edition. Reader-facing story links appear with the articles they support.
Local Reporting
- WGMD Local News
- The Talk of DELMARVA
- The Talk of DELMARVA broadcast record, Sept. 28–Oct. 3
Government and Public Safety
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