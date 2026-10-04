The Patriot Weekly – October 4, 2026

Cover Story · Children’s Health

A $950 Million Promise for Delaware’s Children

A new fund turns a long-running legal and philanthropic relationship toward the next generation

An agreement announced by the Delaware Attorney General’s Office, the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust and the Nemours Foundation commits $950 million over 11 years to children’s health and well-being in Delaware and Florida. It also establishes the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Fund for Delaware’s Children, a new grant-making arm for nonprofit programs serving children in the state.

The structure matters as much as the headline number. Three directors appointed by the Trust and one appointed by Delaware’s governor will govern the new fund. The agreement calls for at least $237.5 million to support Nemours initiatives in Delaware, while grantmaking through the new fund is intended to continue beyond the initial 11-year commitment.

The announcement links nearly a century of Alfred I. duPont’s philanthropy to a broader network of prevention, community health and nonprofit programs. The next public tests will be the grant timetable, the selection rules and a clear accounting of how much reaches Delaware children outside Nemours facilities.

The promise is unusually large. The public measure will be whether families can see where the money goes and what changes because of it.

Full report: WGMD’s account of the agreement and participating organizations.