The Patriot Weekly – October 18, 2026

Mike Bradley Interview Desk

Mike Bradley Interview Desk

Pettyjohn and Jones Giltner Connect Rural Health, Energy and Trust

Sen. Brian Pettyjohn and Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner came to the WGMD studio Wednesday with a policy agenda that ranged from physician recruitment to electric reliability, offshore wind, land-use review and public records. What held the discussion together was not a single bill. It was their argument that state government is moving too slowly where residents need service and too quickly where public scrutiny is required.

On rural health, the lawmakers welcomed efforts to recruit doctors to underserved communities, including awards and housing or relocation assistance tied to five years of rural practice. They also discussed specialist shortages and long waits reported by patients in Sussex and rural Kent counties.

The conversation widened to school-based health centers and telehealth. Pettyjohn and Jones Giltner discussed those tools as ways to bring care closer to patients, while also raising questions about policy oversight and the role of families, schools and state agencies. Their comments were legislative judgments, not findings that any particular provider or program had failed.

Energy supplied the second major thread. The lawmakers connected PJM reliability concerns to limits on generation, rising demand and the growth of power-intensive data centers. That concern gained urgency a day later when PJM extended operational alerts amid warm weather and widespread planned outages. It also overlapped with DELMARVA Power’s Friday argument that the grid needs additional generation and storage.

The interview covered competing resource choices and cost allocation. Grid management, state siting policy, utility investment, wholesale markets and rapid demand growth all affect customer bills and reliability.

The reported US Wind remand gave the conversation a third focus: process. Pettyjohn and Jones Giltner criticized what they described as state decisions moving ahead before local, judicial or administrative questions receive adequate consideration. The Environmental Appeals Board reportedly voted 5–1 to return a coastal-management matter to DNREC for additional work. The written order was not available for this edition to review.

That process concern also appeared in their discussion of expedited land-use and permitting procedures. The lawmakers argued that unresolved local or court questions require attention before approval; supporters of accelerated review argue that delays add cost and worsen shortages.

Pettyjohn and Jones Giltner also discussed possible changes to Delaware’s Freedom of Information Act and said reform should make records easier to obtain and government more accountable. Open-government advocates have separately raised questions about exemptions, enforcement and cost.

The lawmakers also described Republican affordability proposals they said had not advanced in Dover. Those proposals and their account of the legislative process are part of their political case. They are not proof that the measures would have produced the savings claimed, and the interview did not include a response from Democratic leaders.

Mike Bradley focused the discussion on local effects, including specialist access and the effect of power-market policy on household bills.

Councilman’s Corner: Steve McCarran Connects the Agenda to the Community

District 2 Councilman Steve McCarran joined Mike Bradley before Tuesday’s 12:30 p.m. Sussex County Council meeting and previewed agenda items involving solar development, housing growth, block grants and two small-business applications.

Conditional Use No. 2533 concerned an RWE Clean Energy proposal for a solar array near Route 54, Cypress Road and Cliff Road south of Frankford. McCarran limited his comments before the vote. Later that day, the council approved the application 3–1 after a Superior Court remand, with Council President Doug Hudson opposed and Councilman John Rieley absent.

McCarran also explained Sussex County’s administrative role in Community Development Block Grant funding. Municipalities establish priorities for work such as repairing or removing deteriorated houses, and the county helps allocate and administer the available state-set funding. Two public hearings involved conditional-use requests for small businesses—a mechanic-repair operation in the Laurel area and a landscaping business west of Lewes. The meeting agenda also included a proclamation request connected with the Navy’s October 19–25 visit to Delaware.

The interview moved beyond the day’s calendar to the larger argument over growth. McCarran defended steps the current council has taken on impact fees, school funding, fire-service support and forest preservation, while acknowledging that residents may not see results quickly because development can take years to move from planning to construction. He also discussed state land-use changes and Delaware’s Jobs First Permitting Accelerator, including Mike Bradley’s questions about projects facing unresolved local or court proceedings. Those were McCarran’s policy assessments, not independent findings about the legality or outcome of a specific project.

The Political Interview Notebook

Gene Truono — election procedures. The chairman of the Delaware Republican Party said the party asked the U.S. Department of Justice to review Delaware’s method for selecting materials in its 2024 post-election audit. He also discussed polling-place confusion and party voter-assistance cases. These were Truono’s descriptions of the party’s request and concerns, not a government finding of irregularity. No reviewed public record showed that DOJ had accepted or validated the claims.

Dr. Joe Arminio — Delaware’s congressional race. Arminio discussed the cost of living, foreign policy, federal debt and Social Security and criticized the incumbent. His appearance was a candidate interview. Policy calculations and historical assertions require independent support, and equivalent opposing-candidate material was not available in the week’s reviewed broadcasts.

Jane Brady — US Wind. Before Tuesday’s Environmental Appeals Board vote, Brady presented the challengers’ view that the coastal-management application and regulatory review were deficient. The board later reportedly remanded the matter to DNREC. The written order was not available for review at production time.

Dan Cox — Maryland campaign. The Republican gubernatorial candidate criticized Gov. Wes Moore on taxes, paid family leave, travel and project delivery and said he would move faster on the Key Bridge. Those were campaign claims and promises; the interview did not include a Moore response.

Tim Shufelt — debate access. Identified on air as president of the University of Delaware College Republicans, Shufelt said Sen. Chris Coons did not accept the group’s proposed debate with Republican challenger Dr. Mike Katz after the university’s traditional debate program ended. Responses from both campaigns and the university were not available in the reviewed material.

Gene Dvornick, Joe Schanno and Mike Simpler — local races. Dvornick discussed housing, marijuana policy, offshore wind and constituent consultation in Delaware House District 20. Schanno addressed Worcester County budgeting, schools, offshore wind, cable landings and data centers in the District 5 county-commission race. Simpler, the Republican in Delaware House District 14, discussed affordability, housing, energy, health care, abortion rights and partisan control in Dover. Each appearance was campaign speech; equivalent opponent interviews were unavailable in the reviewed week.

Chuck McDade — power supply. Speaking for DELMARVA Power during a PJM alert period, McDade linked tight conditions to warm weather, strong demand and planned maintenance and argued for more generation and storage. His comments represented the utility’s position.