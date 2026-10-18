The Patriot Weekly – October 18, 2026
By Patriots, For Patriots
THE PATRIOT WEEKLY
Where DELMARVA Meets The Nation
DOVER DELIVERS A STEALTH LEGEND
A Dover C-5M crew carries an F-117A Nighthawk on its final journey to the Smithsonian.
DELMARVA Five-Day Outlook
Sunday, October 18 through Thursday, October 22
SundayOct. 18
Sunny and breezy
MondayOct. 19
Clouds; late shower chance
TuesdayOct. 20
Partly sunny and breezy
WednesdayOct. 21
Sun and clouds; windy coast
ThursdayOct. 22
Mostly cloudy; coastal shower chance
Temperatures are forecast ranges for Salisbury, Rehoboth Beach and Ocean City; coastal and inland readings will differ. Sources: NWS Salisbury, NWS Rehoboth Beach, NWS Ocean City and current NWS Wakefield advisories.
Cover
Dover Delivers a Stealth Legend
A Dover C-5M crew carries an F-117A Nighthawk on its final journey to the Smithsonian.
A Dover Air Force Base C-5M Super Galaxy carried a retired F-117A Nighthawk from Palmdale, California, to the Smithsonian’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Virginia.
The aircraft, named “Overachiever,” flew in Operation Just Cause, Desert Storm, Allied Force and Iraqi Freedom and was retired in 2007. For transport, its wings were detached. The 29,500-pound load required precise weight distribution and extremely tight clearances inside the C-5M.
Airmen from the Air Force Reserve’s 512th Airlift Wing and 709th Airlift Squadron worked with Lockheed Martin and Smithsonian personnel. A tie-down coordination problem delayed loading overnight while the team fabricated and installed the required points. The aircraft arrived October 6 for the museum’s permanent collection.
The mission joined DELMARVA’s present-day airlift capability to a piece of aviation history. WGMD’s illustrated report includes the Air Force account and photographs.
DELMARVA Report
A Wind Ruling Returns to DNREC
Delaware’s Environmental Appeals Board voted 5–1 to return a US Wind coastal-management matter to DNREC, according to WGMD’s account of Tuesday’s proceeding. The reported action directs the agency to revisit public notice and regulatory compliance issues raised in the challenge.
A remand sends a matter back for additional agency work. It is not a final rejection of the Maryland offshore-wind project and does not resolve the project’s other state and federal disputes.
Former Delaware attorney general and former state Republican chair Jane Brady appeared with Mike Bradley before the vote and presented the challengers’ argument that the application and agency review were incomplete. The board’s written order will set out the legal basis and effect of its action.
The formal order was not posted on the board’s decisions page by the production deadline. The available record consisted of the publicly reported vote and procedural result. Read the WGMD report and follow the Environmental Appeals Board.
PJM Tightens Operations During Warm-Weather Strain
PJM Interconnection extended a Maximum Generation Alert and a Load Management Alert through Wednesday as unusually warm fall temperatures coincided with extensive planned maintenance and construction outages.
PJM reported roughly 61,000 megawatts of generation outages Tuesday and forecast peaks of 112,447 megawatts Tuesday and 113,312 megawatts Wednesday. It recalled or canceled some maintenance effective Wednesday and initiated pre-emergency load-management actions for afternoon and evening peaks. PJM said no action was required from customers in its update. A related Department of Energy emergency order ran October 13 through October 16.
On Friday, DELMARVA Power representative Chuck McDade told Mike Bradley that the region needs more generation and storage. He attributed the week’s conditions to warm weather, high demand and planned maintenance. His comments presented the utility’s position as regulators and policymakers consider generation choices, costs and new power demand, including data centers.
PJM’s operations update provides the system operator’s account.
The Price Board
AAA’s October 16 figures placed regular gasoline at $4.100 a gallon in Delaware, $4.111 in the Milford–Seaford market, $4.157 in Maryland and $4.266 in New Jersey. Delaware diesel averaged $6.286, while Milford–Seaford diesel was $6.278.
The latest completed weekly federal series available during production, released October 15 for the week ending October 9, placed West Texas Intermediate crude at $96.88 a barrel and Brent at $127.43. Those crude figures cover a different period from AAA’s October 16 pump averages and are not a same-moment comparison.
The electricity discussion requires another distinction. Delaware Public Service Commission material says DELMARVA Power’s pending case concerns distribution base rates: local wires, infrastructure and utility operations. It is separate from the electricity-supply charge. The utility seeks $67.8 million in additional annual distribution revenue, a 21.7 percent increase over existing distribution base rates. Public sessions are scheduled for October 20 at Cape Henlopen High School and October 21 at the Carvel Building. Written comments close November 4. The PSC explains the case here.
Delaware Tries a Five-Year Rural-Health Commitment
Delaware announced rural-health recruitment funding intended to place physicians in underserved communities. The structure discussed on WGMD includes recruitment awards and housing or relocation help tied to a five-year commitment to practice in a rural area.
The policy addresses one part of the access problem: attracting and retaining clinicians. It does not by itself answer whether Sussex County and rural Kent County will have enough specialists, how long patients will wait for appointments or how school-based health centers and telehealth fit into the system.
Those limits became the center of Mike Bradley’s Wednesday conversation with Sen. Brian Pettyjohn and Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner. Their interview is examined in the Talk of DELMARVA section. The underlying program is described in the Delaware rural-health funding announcement.
Delaware Politics
Election Work Continues After Suspicious Mail
An initial state public-health test found no hazardous substance in the white powder discovered Thursday in suspicious mail opened at Delaware’s State Election Commissioner’s Office, according to an updated WGMD report. A second test remained in process, with final results expected Wednesday.
The building remained closed while the FBI investigation and U.S. Postal Inspection Service testing continued. Public services from the commissioner’s office were temporarily operating through the Kent County elections office on Enterprise Place in Dover.
The disruption did not stop the state’s election work. The Department of Elections said offices statewide had resumed normal operations and that preparations for public meetings, absentee-ballot processing and logic-and-accuracy testing were continuing. Early-voting sites were scheduled to open Thursday, October 22.
Capitol Police also intercepted suspicious mail addressed to Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester’s office. Neither the senator nor staff was reported in immediate danger. Officials had not publicly established a sender, motive or connection between the letters by the production deadline. WGMD’s continuously updated report contains the latest reviewed local account.
Georgetown Reopens Its Cottage-Housing Debate
Georgetown is reconsidering the cottage-housing ordinance it adopted in December 2025. The existing provision allows as many as 12 small cottages per acre in Urban Residential-1 areas. Proposed Ordinance 2026-06 would remove cottage housing as a permitted use in UR-1 and address pending applications.
Ten residents spoke at Monday’s hearing, according to WGMD: nine favored repeal and one opposed it. Supporters of repeal argued that the density and geographic reach of the ordinance had not received adequate consideration and urged a broader housing review. Opponents pointed to the shortage of attainable homes, the potential value of smaller units and the Planning Commission’s 3–2 recommendation against repeal.
The hearing record was left open for 14 days, so final minutes were not available for this edition. A first reading was expected at the council’s next meeting. That means Georgetown is considering repeal; it has not completed it. The town meeting portal carries the agenda and ordinance record.
Sussex Council Reverses Course on Solar Conditional Use
Sussex County Council voted 3–1 to approve Conditional Use No. 2533 for an RWE Clean Energy solar array near Route 54, Cypress Road and Cliff Road south of Frankford. Council President Doug Hudson maintained his earlier opposition, and Councilman John Rieley was absent.
The vote followed a Superior Court remand of the council’s original denial. The court returned the decision for a new vote rather than substituting its own land-use approval. Pettyjohn and Jones Giltner discussed the case on WGMD in connection with local decision-making, administrative procedure and expedited review of energy projects.
Maryland Politics & Eastern Shore Government
Wicomico Overrides Nursing-Home Veto
Wicomico County Council voted 6–0 Tuesday, with Councilman James Winn absent, to override County Executive Julie Giordano’s veto of emergency legislation creating a Nursing Home Commission.
Council originally adopted Emergency Legislative Bill 2026-11 by a 6–1 vote on September 15. The commission is intended to review concerns and complaints and report recommendations to both the executive and council. Council described a cross-section of professional members and a resident or family advocate.
The council cited concerns it said it heard about staff departures, morale, communication and resident care, while acknowledging contrasting views about conditions and causes. Those concerns are reasons council offered for creating oversight; they are not independently established findings about the facility.
The reviewed public record did not include a response from Giordano after the override or a final commission roster. WGMD’s report and the county’s 2026 legislative-bill page provide the available record.
UMES Clears a Milestone—Not Accreditation
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s planned School of Veterinary Medicine received a Letter of Reasonable Assurance from the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education. The status permits UMES to recruit applicants and admit an inaugural class planned for summer 2027.
Reasonable Assurance is not accreditation. It is granted to a developing program that does not yet enroll students but has demonstrated a reasonable prospect of meeting accreditation standards. After students enroll, the program continues through the council’s prescribed process, with provisional and full accreditation decisions still ahead.
UMES plans a year-round, three-year Doctor of Veterinary Medicine curriculum using university and affiliated clinical sites. It would be the first veterinary school physically located in Maryland and the first at a public historically Black college or university. Application dates and instructions were still to be announced. UMES explains the status here.
Public Safety
Investigations and Court Actions: What Is Known
These cases remain separate. They do not establish a single regional crime trend, and charges remain allegations unless a plea, conviction or sentence is stated.
Magnolia shooting. Delaware State Police continued to investigate a shooting that left two 19-year-olds with injuries reported as non-life-threatening. No suspect, arrest or motive was reported in the reviewed update.
Smyrna home invasion. State police were seeking two masked suspects after an armed home invasion. The sequence remains the preliminary police account.
Milford fatal crash. Milford Police identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash as Thomas W. Spahr, 78. The reconstruction investigation remained open, and police had not announced a cause.
Laurel bicyclist death. Lawrence Schreiber, 69, died following an October 6 collision with a charter bus. No charge was reported in the reviewed update.
Easton pedestrian fatality. Easton Police and the Maryland State Police CRASH Team were investigating. No driver charge was reported at production time.
Federalsburg fire case. Clayton Baynard III and Reuben Johnson were arrested and charged in connection with an August shed fire. No disposition was located in the reviewed weekly material; the allegations have not been adjudicated.
Cape Henlopen arrest. Authorities extradited Michael Summar, 46, to Maryland on a 2021 Wicomico County malicious-burning warrant after DNREC officers encountered him when a sailboat washed ashore at Cape Henlopen. A warrant and detention are not a conviction.
Ocean View fraud case. Crystal Mercado was extradited, charged and held on secured bond in a bank-fraud investigation; a Maryland warrant was also reported. All Delaware counts remain allegations.
Dover and Harrington cases. Fourteen people were arrested on varying charges during a downtown Dover operation. The defendants did not all face the same alleged conduct or outcome. In a separate adjudicated case, William Conard pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in a Harrington child-rape case. Victims’ identities are protected.
Dover kidnapping and assault. Dallas Drummond pleaded guilty October 6. Because the offenses were admitted, conviction language—not “alleged”—is appropriate for those counts.
National Affairs
Four Killed at Oregon School; Police Praise Intervention
Bend Police identified a 16-year-old former Silver Rail Elementary student as the gunman in a shooting that killed three children and a teacher. Police reported that another child and teacher were critically injured.
Authorities said a teacher confronted the gunman and that parent Kaylub Giamanco followed and shot him. Bend Police publicly described the intervention as heroic. The school district closed schools Friday, and local agencies organized crisis-support sessions.
The event quickly became part of national discussions about armed citizens, school security, gun policy, parental responsibility and mental-health intervention, including on Your Turn DELMARVA. Patient-specific medical information was not released by the hospital in the reviewed material; casualty and condition information in this edition is attributed to police.
War Abroad, Costs at Home
Iran, Houthi attacks and the Russia–Ukraine war dominated national-security discussion across YNTA and syndicated programming. The local connection was energy: attacks on refineries and transport networks, sanctions, a proposed Russian diesel transfer and Europe’s continuing dependence on Russian fuel.
The broadcasts carried sharp disagreements about the motives of Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky and Western leaders. Those motive claims remain commentary. Energy infrastructure has become both a military target and a source of diplomatic leverage, with effects on fuel, freight and electricity costs.
Trump Waives New Russia-and-Iran Sanctions Provisions
President Donald Trump issued an executive order waiving the application of duties, sanctions and restrictions contained in major portions of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. The White House said the president certified to Congress that the waiver was in the national interest.
The waivers remain in effect until the president or designated administration officials determine that further action is appropriate. The order states that it does not disturb sanctions or other measures imposed under earlier executive orders addressing harmful activities by the Russian government. Read the October 16 executive order.
Economy & Business
Jobs Improve, but Sector Gaps Remain
Delaware’s statewide unemployment rate fell from 4.7 percent in August to 4.6 percent in September, according to the state labor review reported by WGMD. Sussex County declined from 4.5 percent to 4.2 percent. The national rate rose from 4.1 percent to 4.2 percent over the same period.
Private education and health services and professional and business services recorded the largest year-over-year job gains. Leisure and hospitality and manufacturing recorded the largest declines. The sector figures provide additional context for a tourism-heavy region and communities seeking more year-round employment.
The Household Energy Bill Has More Than One Driver
Fuel prices, PJM operating conditions and the DELMARVA Power distribution case affect household costs through different mechanisms.
Gasoline and diesel respond to crude markets, refining, logistics, taxes and demand. PJM’s alerts described immediate operating conditions on a regional grid. The Delaware distribution case concerns utility infrastructure and operations, separate from supply charges. Data-center demand may increase the need for generation and transmission, but the allocation of those costs remains a regulatory question—not a result established by a guest interview.
The figures also use different dates and units. The proposed DELMARVA Power increase applies to the distribution portion of the bill, not the separately stated supply charge.
First Light DELMARVA Ag Report
Grains Weaken as Harvest Pressures Build
Clay Patton’s weekday reports followed corn, soybean and wheat trading through a mixed harvest week that ended with renewed pressure on the grain complex. The reports also tracked cattle, hog and dairy markets, connecting commodity movement to feed costs and the wider agricultural economy.
Regional farm news included Maryland’s extension of several fall cover-crop planting deadlines after weather affected fieldwork. Patton also reported the state’s temporary harvest-season relief allowing qualifying agricultural and forestry vehicles to use dyed diesel on public roads and extending certain hauling provisions. Maryland’s relief applies to qualifying agricultural and forestry operations. Separately, an October 5 federal order directed the IRS not to impose specified penalties for highway use of dyed diesel through December 31 and directed the Treasury Department to determine the availability and terms of federal excise-tax deferrals.
As heard on Clay Patton’s First Light DELMARVA Ag Market Update, The Talk of DELMARVA’s 92.7 and 98.5, October 12–16. Commodity figures are time-specific and are not investment advice.
DELMARVA Sports
Homecoming Wins and Conference Matchups Across the Peninsula
Friday’s high-school football slate brought decisive homecoming wins for Indian River and Sussex Central, while Lake Forest topped Delmar in a result confirmed by the Saturday morning WGMD scoreboard.
Boys soccer: Parkside defeated James M. Bennett, 1–0.
The Parkside–North Caroline football result was omitted because reviewed reports differed by one point. This scoreboard covers verified Friday results; Saturday contests had not been completed when the edition’s sports return was assembled.
Military & Veterans
Navy Week Comes to Sussex County
The Navy is scheduled to visit Delaware from October 19 through October 25 as part of its “Road Trip to 250.” Sussex County activities are expected to include community visits, a musical performance at Delaware Coastal Airport and participation connected with the Sea Witch Festival in Rehoboth Beach. Individual appearance times remain subject to organizer updates.
Talk of DELMARVA
Mike Bradley Interview Desk
Pettyjohn and Jones Giltner Connect Rural Health, Energy and Trust
Sen. Brian Pettyjohn and Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner came to the WGMD studio Wednesday with a policy agenda that ranged from physician recruitment to electric reliability, offshore wind, land-use review and public records. What held the discussion together was not a single bill. It was their argument that state government is moving too slowly where residents need service and too quickly where public scrutiny is required.
On rural health, the lawmakers welcomed efforts to recruit doctors to underserved communities, including awards and housing or relocation assistance tied to five years of rural practice. They also discussed specialist shortages and long waits reported by patients in Sussex and rural Kent counties.
The conversation widened to school-based health centers and telehealth. Pettyjohn and Jones Giltner discussed those tools as ways to bring care closer to patients, while also raising questions about policy oversight and the role of families, schools and state agencies. Their comments were legislative judgments, not findings that any particular provider or program had failed.
Energy supplied the second major thread. The lawmakers connected PJM reliability concerns to limits on generation, rising demand and the growth of power-intensive data centers. That concern gained urgency a day later when PJM extended operational alerts amid warm weather and widespread planned outages. It also overlapped with DELMARVA Power’s Friday argument that the grid needs additional generation and storage.
The interview covered competing resource choices and cost allocation. Grid management, state siting policy, utility investment, wholesale markets and rapid demand growth all affect customer bills and reliability.
The reported US Wind remand gave the conversation a third focus: process. Pettyjohn and Jones Giltner criticized what they described as state decisions moving ahead before local, judicial or administrative questions receive adequate consideration. The Environmental Appeals Board reportedly voted 5–1 to return a coastal-management matter to DNREC for additional work. The written order was not available for this edition to review.
That process concern also appeared in their discussion of expedited land-use and permitting procedures. The lawmakers argued that unresolved local or court questions require attention before approval; supporters of accelerated review argue that delays add cost and worsen shortages.
Pettyjohn and Jones Giltner also discussed possible changes to Delaware’s Freedom of Information Act and said reform should make records easier to obtain and government more accountable. Open-government advocates have separately raised questions about exemptions, enforcement and cost.
The lawmakers also described Republican affordability proposals they said had not advanced in Dover. Those proposals and their account of the legislative process are part of their political case. They are not proof that the measures would have produced the savings claimed, and the interview did not include a response from Democratic leaders.
Mike Bradley focused the discussion on local effects, including specialist access and the effect of power-market policy on household bills.
Councilman’s Corner: Steve McCarran Connects the Agenda to the Community
District 2 Councilman Steve McCarran joined Mike Bradley before Tuesday’s 12:30 p.m. Sussex County Council meeting and previewed agenda items involving solar development, housing growth, block grants and two small-business applications.
Conditional Use No. 2533 concerned an RWE Clean Energy proposal for a solar array near Route 54, Cypress Road and Cliff Road south of Frankford. McCarran limited his comments before the vote. Later that day, the council approved the application 3–1 after a Superior Court remand, with Council President Doug Hudson opposed and Councilman John Rieley absent.
McCarran also explained Sussex County’s administrative role in Community Development Block Grant funding. Municipalities establish priorities for work such as repairing or removing deteriorated houses, and the county helps allocate and administer the available state-set funding. Two public hearings involved conditional-use requests for small businesses—a mechanic-repair operation in the Laurel area and a landscaping business west of Lewes. The meeting agenda also included a proclamation request connected with the Navy’s October 19–25 visit to Delaware.
The interview moved beyond the day’s calendar to the larger argument over growth. McCarran defended steps the current council has taken on impact fees, school funding, fire-service support and forest preservation, while acknowledging that residents may not see results quickly because development can take years to move from planning to construction. He also discussed state land-use changes and Delaware’s Jobs First Permitting Accelerator, including Mike Bradley’s questions about projects facing unresolved local or court proceedings. Those were McCarran’s policy assessments, not independent findings about the legality or outcome of a specific project.
The Political Interview Notebook
Gene Truono — election procedures. The chairman of the Delaware Republican Party said the party asked the U.S. Department of Justice to review Delaware’s method for selecting materials in its 2024 post-election audit. He also discussed polling-place confusion and party voter-assistance cases. These were Truono’s descriptions of the party’s request and concerns, not a government finding of irregularity. No reviewed public record showed that DOJ had accepted or validated the claims.
Dr. Joe Arminio — Delaware’s congressional race. Arminio discussed the cost of living, foreign policy, federal debt and Social Security and criticized the incumbent. His appearance was a candidate interview. Policy calculations and historical assertions require independent support, and equivalent opposing-candidate material was not available in the week’s reviewed broadcasts.
Jane Brady — US Wind. Before Tuesday’s Environmental Appeals Board vote, Brady presented the challengers’ view that the coastal-management application and regulatory review were deficient. The board later reportedly remanded the matter to DNREC. The written order was not available for review at production time.
Dan Cox — Maryland campaign. The Republican gubernatorial candidate criticized Gov. Wes Moore on taxes, paid family leave, travel and project delivery and said he would move faster on the Key Bridge. Those were campaign claims and promises; the interview did not include a Moore response.
Tim Shufelt — debate access. Identified on air as president of the University of Delaware College Republicans, Shufelt said Sen. Chris Coons did not accept the group’s proposed debate with Republican challenger Dr. Mike Katz after the university’s traditional debate program ended. Responses from both campaigns and the university were not available in the reviewed material.
Gene Dvornick, Joe Schanno and Mike Simpler — local races. Dvornick discussed housing, marijuana policy, offshore wind and constituent consultation in Delaware House District 20. Schanno addressed Worcester County budgeting, schools, offshore wind, cable landings and data centers in the District 5 county-commission race. Simpler, the Republican in Delaware House District 14, discussed affordability, housing, energy, health care, abortion rights and partisan control in Dover. Each appearance was campaign speech; equivalent opponent interviews were unavailable in the reviewed week.
Chuck McDade — power supply. Speaking for DELMARVA Power during a PJM alert period, McDade linked tight conditions to warm weather, strong demand and planned maintenance and argued for more generation and storage. His comments represented the utility’s position.
Your News Talk America Guests
Heard on Your News Talk America — This Week’s SEO Leaders
This week’s three featured interviews, ordered by search recognition, are Rod Blagojevich, retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt and Todd Starnes. Their comments are attributed to the broadcasts.
Rod Blagojevich on Prison, Prosecutors and Political Power
Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich joined Digital Interactive Friday to promote his memoir and argue that his prosecution was politically motivated. Jake Smith pressed the conversation toward Barack Obama, federal law enforcement and the use of prosecution in political life.
Blagojevich described the book as his account of the case and made claims about prosecutors and political figures. Those claims were not independently established by the interview.
“I wanted to make the book authentic.” — Rod Blagojevich, Your News Talk America, Oct. 16
Gen. Blaine Holt: Escalation Has No Clean Exit
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt joined YNTA Monday for a broad conversation about Russia and Ukraine, the proposed transfer of Russian diesel, European energy dependence and the risk of a wider war.
Holt’s central argument was that military escalation cannot make Russia disappear and that European leaders cannot discuss the war honestly while remaining dependent on Russian energy. He treated the proposed diesel transfer less as a market-moving volume than as a diplomatic signal. He also sharply criticized former officials and Western leaders whom he believes are encouraging an unwinnable strategy.
Holt’s warnings about nuclear risk and diplomatic failure were analysis rather than verified predictions.
“There is no military solution here.” — Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt, USAF (Ret.), Your News Talk America, Oct. 12
Todd Starnes on The Golden Age
Author and commentator Todd Starnes discussed midterm polling, President Donald Trump, civic education and his book The Golden Age: How Trump Saved America. His forecasts and descriptions were explicitly partisan.
Starnes framed the book as a call to political and civic action and focused heavily on Generation Z. He argued that weak civic and constitutional education leaves younger Americans less equipped to evaluate government promises. The interview did not present survey or academic evidence establishing that claim nationally.
“I have, quite frankly, a lot of hope for America.” — Todd Starnes, Your News Talk America, Oct. 13
More YNTA Voices by Issue
Jake Smith’s broader guest roster ranged from energy advocates and economists to national-security analysts, criminal-justice specialists and political authors. The remaining interviews are grouped by subject.
On energy and affordability, Sam Romain discussed household resilience, while Jason Sorens addressed inflation, rates and debt. Larry Behrens and Kent Strang argued over fuel, refining and government policy. Their commentary helps explain the competing political diagnosis, but the factual spine remains the price record: AAA’s October 16 averages, the Energy Information Administration’s latest completed weekly crude series and PJM’s public operational data.
National security conversations repeatedly returned to the economic consequences of war. Paul Davis, Antonio Graceffo and Christine Balling joined Holt in discussing Iran, Houthi attacks, Russia, Ukraine and Kurdish security. Graceffo argued Friday that attacks on oil infrastructure can affect an entire production and distribution system even when damage appears localized. He also answered DIAL questions about Starlink and Starshield. Those answers were analysis based on his experience; claims about responsibility for a particular outage or cyberattack were not established by the interview.
Health, justice and markets formed a third strand. John Koufos discussed criminal-justice policy, Samuel Gregg addressed markets and price controls, and Charles Sauer spoke about health-care competition. All three presented market-oriented arguments; the interviews did not measure outcomes from a specific program.
The week also made room for history and political culture. Elida Dakoli discussed her family’s experience under communism, and Nicole Huyer spoke about younger voters, economic frustration and socialism. Personal history can illuminate public questions, but memoir and advocacy remain the speaker’s account unless supported by independent records.
DIAL participants asked guests about diesel, household batteries, uranium, Ukraine, political corruption, socialism and media treatment of inflation. The questions came from individual contributors in a self-selected digital room and are not a poll of the audience.
Your Turn DELMARVA — The Listener Agenda
MJ Powell’s open-phone hours offered something the guest-driven programs cannot: the unscripted order in which listeners connect events to their own concerns.
Friday’s most sustained discussion followed the Oregon school shooting. Callers debated the armed intervention described by police, school security, gun policy, parental responsibility and whether earlier mental-health intervention could prevent violence. Their views often diverged, but many were asking a shared question about the line between institutional protection and individual action.
Bend Police identified the gunman as a 16-year-old former Silver Rail student and reported that three children and a teacher were killed. Police said a teacher confronted the gunman and that parent Kaylub Giamanco followed and shot him, describing the intervention as heroic. Authorities also reported a child and teacher critically injured. Those figures and conditions remain subject to official update.
Earlier in the week, Dr. Michelle Parsons presented arguments supporting the offshore-wind project, while callers raised questions about process, cost and environmental effects. The Environmental Appeals Board’s reported procedural action was discussed by both supporters and opponents.
Fuel prices and war costs crossed several days. Callers connected diesel and gasoline to groceries, farm work, travel and household budgets. Maryland’s temporary relief applies to qualifying agricultural and forestry operations. Separately, an October 5 federal order directed the IRS not to impose specified penalties for highway use of dyed diesel through December 31 and directed the Treasury Department to determine the availability and terms of federal excise-tax deferrals.
Other callers described delayed Delaware tax refunds. Those individual accounts do not establish the size or cause of a statewide backlog. Callers also described prize and credit-card scams; their accounts did not establish facts about an unidentified person or company.
Election confidence, media credibility and the Ukraine/Starlink debate completed the week’s listener agenda. Unsupported allegations were excluded. What remains is a qualitative picture, not polling: listeners repeatedly returned to affordability, energy reliability, public safety, war and whether institutions tell the public enough to earn trust.
Week Ahead — Around DELMARVA
Community, nonprofit, social, station-participation, public-service and government events. Confirm organizer updates before traveling.
Sussex County Navy Week
Sailors are scheduled to visit Delaware for community-service projects, education outreach, Navy band performances and military displays during the Navy’s “Road Trip to 250.” Announced Sussex County stops include Delaware Coastal Airport and activities connected with the Sea Witch Festival in Rehoboth Beach. Check the host venue before traveling because individual appearance times were not included in the reviewed announcement.
Sunfest Returns to the Inlet
Ocean City’s four-day fall festival brings free daytime stage performances, artisans, food and family activities to the Inlet and Boardwalk. The town also lists beach bonfires, tractor rides, a Drive in Disguise parade and DockDogs. Separate evening tribute concerts at the Performing Arts Center are ticketed. Official Sunfest announcement.
Sea Witch Festival — The Talk of DELMARVA Joins the Parade
The Talk of DELMARVA will participate in the Sea Witch Costume Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, on Rehoboth Avenue. The three-day festival begins Friday and includes family activities, music, vendors, a Sunday 5K and the 1 p.m. Sunday costumed-dog parade. A new Community Fair for local nonprofits, community organizations and service providers runs from noon to 5 p.m. Friday at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. Official festival page and current program.
Sussex Family YMCA Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat
The Sussex Family YMCA, 20080 Church Street in Rehoboth Beach, will host a free community fall festival with pumpkin picking, a haunted pavilion and seasonal crafts. YMCA event details.
County Government Watch
Wicomico County Council has a regular meeting and a 10 a.m. public hearing concerning a requested closure of an unimproved road in the Willow Creek subdivision. Agenda and updates.
Worcester County Commissioners are scheduled for a regular meeting beginning at 10 a.m. in the Worcester County Government Center in Snow Hill. Meeting files and updates.
Caroline County Commissioners have posted an October 20 meeting beginning at 9 a.m. in Denton. Current agenda center. These are public-meeting notices, not reports that action has already occurred; check the linked agendas for revisions.
DELMARVA Power Rate-Case Hearing in Lewes
The Delaware Public Service Commission will hold an in-person public-comment session at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria/atrium of Cape Henlopen High School’s main building, 1250 Kings Highway, Lewes. The session concerns Docket 25-1555 and is a comment session, not a question-and-answer forum. PSC event details.
Expungement Fair and Wilmington Rate Hearing
Expungement Fair: Sen. Darius Brown announced the first of his fall Kent and Sussex County expungement fairs for the Dover Hope Zone. The reviewed broadcast confirmed the date and location but did not supply hours; verify the senator’s current event notice before traveling.
DELMARVA Power hearing: The second PSC in-person comment session begins at 6 p.m. in the second-floor auditorium of the Carvel State Office Building, 820 N. French Street, Wilmington. PSC event details.
Early Voting Begins in Delaware and Maryland
Delaware: October 22–24, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.; no early voting October 25; October 26–27, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.; October 28–November 1, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Delaware sites and schedule.
Maryland: October 22–29, 7 a.m.–8 p.m. daily, including Saturday and Sunday. Voters may use any early-voting center in their county of residence. Maryland early-voting information.
Maryland Muzzleloader Dates
The statewide early segment runs October 22–24. Region B also opens October 26–31 for antlerless deer only. Sika deer of either sex may be taken October 22–24, followed by an antlerless-only sika period October 26–31. Current bag limits, stamp requirements and safety rules remain in effect. WGMD season summary.
Prescription Drug Take Back Day
The Delaware River and Bay Authority Police Department will accept unused, expired or unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications at the Wilmington Airport Terminal Building in New Castle, Lewes Ferry Terminal and Cape May Ferry Terminal. Pills, liquids, creams, vitamins and expired animal medications are accepted. Sharps, syringes and illicit substances are not. WGMD event details.
Northern Worcester Athletic Complex Meeting
A public meeting concerning the Northern Worcester Athletic Complex was announced for 6 p.m. The reviewed broadcast supplied the date and time but not a sufficiently reliable venue transcription; confirm the current Worcester County notice before traveling.
La Red Mobile Health Unit at the Sussex YMCA
La Red Health Center’s mobile unit is scheduled at the Sussex Family YMCA, 20080 Church Street in Rehoboth Beach. The YMCA says no appointment or membership is required. Sussex YMCA event calendar.
Bridgevilleween and Townwide Yard Sale
Bridgeville lists its downtown Trunk or Treat/Trick or Treat at 6 p.m. The postponed fall townwide yard sale is also scheduled for October 31. Check the town’s page for final route and hour updates. Town event listing.
Mike Bradley Live on Election Day
Mike Bradley will broadcast live from Ocean Pines from 5 to 9 a.m. with coverage of Maryland, Delaware and national elections. Election-night coverage will follow on WGMD.com.
DELMARVA Power Written-Comment Deadline
Written public comments on PSC Docket 25-1555 are due November 4. Comments may be filed through DelaFile or emailed to the commission with the docket number in the subject line. PSC filing instructions.
Mike Bradley Live from Return Day
Mike Bradley will broadcast live from Return Day in Georgetown from 5 to 9 a.m. as Sussex County gathers for its traditional post-election celebration.
Pictures of the Week
Rehoboth Sunrise
Saturday’s Picture of the Day catches the first light over Rehoboth Beach. Photo: Amy Davis.
Kayaking at Abbots Mill Pond
A paddler moves through the water near Milford in Friday’s listener photograph. Photo: William Carter.
Pilot Boat at Harbor of Refuge
A pilot boat passes the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse off the Delaware coast. Photo: Red Moulinier.
After the Rain in Milton
Foxes emerge in a Milton backyard after the rain. Photo: Diana Kemler.
Swan and Goose at Sea Colony
A swan and goose square off at Sea Colony. Photo: Joann.
Aviation History in Transit
Airmen from Dover’s 709th Airlift Squadron and the 512th Airlift Wing helped load a wingless F-117A for delivery to the Smithsonian. The photograph above shows 512th Airlift Wing personnel with partners from Lockheed Martin, Air & Space Forces Magazine and the Smithsonian before loading began. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Morris.
Sponsor
Paid sponsor recognition, presented separately from independent editorial coverage.
Sponsor disclosure: Sponsorship does not influence Patriot Weekly news coverage, story selection or editorial conclusions.
Source Library
Primary and Public Records
- Delaware Environmental Appeals Board
- PJM October 13–14 operations update
- Delaware Public Service Commission rate-case explanation
- Delaware Public Service Commission electric regulation
- Delaware Department of Elections operational update
- Delaware early-voting information
- Delaware rural-health funding announcement
- Georgetown meeting portal
- Sussex County Council agendas and minutes
- Wicomico County agenda center; Worcester County meeting files; Caroline County Commissioners agendas
- Wicomico County 2026 legislative bills
- Official 2026 Sea Witch Festival page and schedule
- Town of Ocean City Sunfest announcement
- YMCA of Delaware fall-festival calendar; Town of Bridgeville events
- UMES School of Veterinary Medicine
- Bend Police releases
- AAA Delaware, AAA Maryland and AAA New Jersey fuel-price pages
- U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly petroleum spot prices
- White House October 16 Russia-and-Iran sanctions executive order
- White House October 5 diesel-fuel executive order
Local Reporting and Broadcast Record
- WGMD local-news archive
- WGMD/U.S. Air Force Dover F-117A mission report and photography
- Mike Bradley and the WGMD Morning Team, October 12–16 audio and machine transcripts
- First Light DELMARVA Ag Market Update with Clay Patton, October 12–16 audio and machine transcripts
- Your News Talk America, October 12–16 audio, machine transcripts and available DIAL records
- Your Turn DELMARVA, October 12–16 audio and machine transcripts
- RealNewsTalk.com show records where available
- WGMD Saturday morning local scoreboard, October 17; Delaware Prep Football scores; and WBOC DELMARVA sports coverage
Photography
- Listener-submitted WGMD Pictures of the Day, credited individually
- U.S. Air Force photography by Staff Sgt. Alexis Morris, carried with the Dover/F-117A report
Advertising Disclosure
Advertising, sponsorship, underwriting, paid political messages and station promotion are separate from editorial coverage. Candidate interviews and editorial coverage are not endorsements. Paid programming is not treated as newsroom reporting.
Publisher’s Note
The Patriot Weekly is an independent publication of DTD MEDIA, The Talk of DELMARVA, WGMD, WUSX, and RealNewsTalk.com. Content may include original reporting, public-source research, WGMD.com local news coverage, RealNewsTalk.com reporting and content resources, WGMD and WUSX broadcast material, and selected national news resources, including content available through Fox News Radio. All editorial selection, article preparation, summaries, commentary, graphics, layout, and presentation remain the responsibility of DTD MEDIA.