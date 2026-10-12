Two Men Arrested for August Arson in Federalsburg

Two men have been arrested on arson charges after a shed fire on August 7th at the Federal Manor Apartment Complex in Federalsburg. Investigation identified 36 year old Clayton Baynard, III of Federalsburg and 36 year old Reuben Johnson of New Castle, DE as the alleged arsonists and officials believe the fire was connected to a dispute involving a vehicle that had been towed from the apartment complex and that Baynard set the fire fire at Johnson’s request.

Baynard was arrested on Saturday, September 10 and charged with 2nd degree arson, 1st degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property over $1000.

Johnson has also been arrested and charged with the same offenses as well as conspiracy to commit 2nd degree arson.

Baynard is being held at the Caroline County Detention Center and Johnson at the Dorchester County Detention Center.