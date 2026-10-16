Unemployment Lower in September Throughout Delaware

Unemployment statewide has fallen from August to September in Delaware. The statewide unemployment rate fell from 4.7% in August to 4.6% in September. In Sussex County the rate decreased from 4.5% to 4.2% over the same period. The nationwide unemployment rate increased from 4.1 to 4.2% in September.

The largest over-the-year job increases were in the Private Education and Health Sector and in the Professional and Business Services Sector. The largest over-the-year job decreases were in the Leisure and Hospitality Sector and Manufacturing.

Click here for the full September Labor Review