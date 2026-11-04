Warehouse Fire in Salisbury Under Investigation
November 4, 2026/
A fire at a vacant warehouse in Salisbury is under investigation. The blaze broke out at the site on Farmers Market Lane shortly before 5 PM on Monday, November 2nd. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal determined that the fire started inside the warehouse, but the cause remains unknown at this time. Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals Lower Eastern Regional Office at 410-713-3780.